ACC Network to Present Three Days of On-Site Coverage from Expanded ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tipoff Events in Charlotte, Oct. 8-10

Nothing But Net hosts Justin Walters and Taylor Tannebaum and ACC PM host Mark Packer to anchor live coverage from ACC Women’s Tipoff Presented by Ally and ACC Men’s Tipoff Presented by T. Rowe Price

Live from Uptown Charlotte Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

ACC Network will present three full days of live, on-site coverage of the ACC Women’s and Men’s Tipoff events from Charlotte, Oct. 8-10. Justin Walters, Taylor Tannebaum and Mark Packer will host daylong coverage from multiple sets beginning at 9 a.m. ET all three days from the ACC basketball media days.

ACC Tipoff will feature interviews with head coaches, student-athletes, insiders and more across the Nothing But Net and ACC PM sets inside The Hilton Charlotte Uptown Tuesday-Thursday. Women’s players scheduled to appear at Tipoff include 2023-24 ACC Rookie and Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Hidalgo and ’23-24 First Team All-ACC members Ta’Niya Latson, Aziaha James, Saniya Rivers and Makayla Timpson. Men’s student-athletes set to participate include ’23-24 ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis and First Team All-ACC member Hunter Sallis. The full list of participants can be found HERE.

During the ACC Women’s Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Walters will be joined on-set by analysts Muffet McGraw, Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Debbie Antonelli. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, women’s Tipoff coverage will continue throughout the morning before coverage shifts to the men’s Tipoff following the Commissioner’s Forum at 12:30 p.m. Men’s coverage continues Thursday with Tannebaum hosting alongside analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer, Seth Greenberg and Luke Hancock. Packer will report live from the ACC PM set and interview student-athletes and coaches throughout all three days of coverage.

The ACC enters the 2024-25 women’s basketball season with six teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including 2023-24 ACC Tournament champion Notre Dame (No. 6), Final Four participant NC State (No. 9), Duke (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 13), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 19). On the men’s side, two teams are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – Duke (No. 8) and North Carolina (No. 10).

During the upcoming season, ACC Network will feature extensive live game and surrounding studio coverage of women’s basketball games and a record 106 men’s basketball games.

ACC Tipoff Programming on ACC Network (October 8-10):