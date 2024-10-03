Andscape Announces Documentary Series Taking One for the Team with Host Iman Shumpert

Trailer: Watch HERE

Andscape, the Black content studio from Disney and ESPN, today announced the debut of a documentary series titled Taking One for the Team. Hosted by former NBA star Iman Shumpert, the seven-part series will stream exclusively on ESPN+ starting Wednesday, October 16.

In Taking One for the Team, Shumpert delves into the sacrifices athletes make for their teams, turning seemingly mortifying moments into hilarious stories. Through personal narratives, comedic animations, and heartfelt testimonials, each episode explores the emotional depth of team dedication. First-season guests include Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Mekai Curtis, former New York Giants two-time Super Bowl Champion Ahmad Bradshaw, Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers, and others.

NBA champion Shumpert, whose career spanned 12 seasons, including stops with the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, brings his unique talents and style to the series. No stranger to reality television, Shumpert competed and won Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

“Taking One for the Team offers an entertaining, insightful examination of the professional athlete and their commitment to the collective in team sports,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head, Andscape. “Shump’s personality and authenticity are a natural fit for the series. We are thrilled to have him.”

Shumpert said: “I’m thrilled to bring Taking One for the Team to ESPN+. We’re mixing it up with a blend of humor and animation to tell the incredible stories of sports sacrifices like never before. These animated segments not only make the stories more engaging but also add a fun, creative twist to showcasing the highs and lows of team spirit. Get ready to laugh and gain new insights as we explore what being part of a team truly means. You won’t want to miss this unique blend of comedy and true sportsmanship on ESPN+.”

All seven episodes will be available to stream on ESPN+ on the premiere date of October 16, 2024. Ancillary content and short cutdowns of each episode will be featured across @Andscape and @ESPNPlus social media platforms.

Orchard Operations (Hulu, Hip Hop and The White House; BET, Blew a Bag and Famously Arrested), a BIPOC female-owned digital and interactive solutions company, is responsible for the production of Taking One for the Team.

“We enjoy working with Andscape so are looking forward to bringing this latest series to life. Iman Shumpert is the perfect host to blend emotional sports content with hilarious moments that connect with the ESPN+ audience,” said Dez White, CEO of Orchard Operations.

