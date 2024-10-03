Broadcast Teams for ESPN Radio’s Exclusive National Audio Coverage of 2024 MLB Division Series Starting October 5

ESPN Radio will continue its exclusive, national audio coverage of the 2024 MLB Postseason with the Division Series starting Saturday, October 5. The broadcast teams for each of the four series are listed below.

American League:

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Gregg Olson (analyst);

(play-by-play), (analyst); Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Pérez (analyst), Tim Kurkjian (analyst).

National League:

New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Doug Glanville (analyst);

(play-by-play), (analyst); San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Jessica Mendoza (analyst).

Major League Baseball recently released the full schedule with start times for each Division Series matchup.

ESPN Radio will broadcast the full MLB Postseason, culminating with the World Series. More information about commentator assignments for additional rounds will be announced soon.

-30-

