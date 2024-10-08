ESPN Adds 14 Editions of Baseball Tonight to Document MLB Postseason

Baseball Tonight – ESPN’s longstanding Major League Baseball studio show – will provide postgame coverage of the 2024 MLB Postseason, starting tonight at 12:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Hosts will include Kevin Connors, Dani Wexelman, and Zubin Mehenti, along with a team of reporters and analysts consisting of Buster Olney, Xavier Scruggs, David Schoenfield, Tim Kurkjian and Doug Glanville.

Baseball Tonight will provide pregame analysis of the World Series, hosted by Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, and Doug Glanville beginning Friday, October 25th at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

2024 MLB Postseason Baseball Tonight Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platform Wed, Oct. 9 12:30 a.m. Kevin Connors, Buster Olney, David Schoenfield ESPN2 Mon, Oct. 14 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Tue, Oct. 15 12 a.m. Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Thu, Oct. 17 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Fri, Oct. 18 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Mon, Oct. 21 1 a.m. Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Tue, Oct. 22 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2 Fri, Oct. 25 5 – 6 p.m. &

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2 Tue, Oct. 29 5 – 6 p.m. &

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2 Wed, Oct. 30 5 – 6 p.m. &

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2

In addition, reporters Jeff Passan, Bradford Doolittle, Tim Keown, Buster Olney, Alden González, Jorge Castillo, and Jesse Rogers will also provide on-site coverage for ESPN.com.

All ESPN MLB coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].