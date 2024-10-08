ESPN Adds 14 Editions of Baseball Tonight to Document MLB Postseason

Baseball Tonight Returns Tonight at 12:30 a.m. ET

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 1 day ago

Baseball Tonight ESPN’s longstanding Major League Baseball studio show – will provide postgame coverage of the 2024 MLB Postseason, starting tonight at 12:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Hosts will include Kevin Connors, Dani Wexelman, and Zubin Mehenti, along with a team of reporters and analysts consisting of Buster Olney, Xavier Scruggs, David Schoenfield, Tim Kurkjian and Doug Glanville.

Baseball Tonight will provide pregame analysis of the World Series, hosted by Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, and Doug Glanville beginning Friday, October 25th at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

2024 MLB Postseason Baseball Tonight Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platform
Wed, Oct. 9 12:30 a.m. Kevin Connors, Buster Olney, David Schoenfield ESPN2
Mon, Oct. 14 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Tue, Oct. 15 12 a.m. Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Thu, Oct. 17 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Fri, Oct. 18 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Mon, Oct. 21 1 a.m. Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Tue, Oct. 22 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs ESPN2
Fri, Oct. 25 5 – 6 p.m. &
7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.		 Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2
Tue, Oct. 29 5 – 6 p.m. &
7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.		 Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2
Wed, Oct. 30 5 – 6 p.m. &
7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.		 Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2

In addition, reporters Jeff Passan, Bradford Doolittle, Tim Keown, Buster Olney, Alden González, Jorge Castillo, and Jesse Rogers will also provide on-site coverage for ESPN.com.

All ESPN MLB coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

