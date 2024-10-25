ESPN and WABC Announce 2024 TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Schedule for November 3 Race

ESPN and ABC7/WABC-TV today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon taking place Sunday, November 3. Marathon programming will air on ESPN2/ESPN3/ESPN Deportes and ABC7/WABC-TV, which have been home to the TCS New York City Marathon’s award-winning broadcast since 2013.

As part of the recently renewed NYRR and WABC/ESPN deal, coverage this year will include a new, national live show on ABC from 3-5pm ET on Sunday, Nov. 3. The program – Live from the TCS New York City Marathon – will feature live looks from the finish line and course, highlighting the 50,000+ runners that will finish the race following the four professional divisions. ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, host of E60 and The Sports Reporters, will join the marathon’s broadcast team this year as lead reporter of the new national show, and ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Hannah Storm and ESPN Running Events Commentator John Anderson will return to the broadcast.

“The New York City Marathon is one of the great competitions in the world of sports and race day is one of the most exciting milestones on the Gotham calendar,” says Jeremy Schaap. “It really is a de facto holiday. As a born and bred New Yorker, I cherish it for the way it draws the world to the greatest city on the planet and at the same time brings the people of Fun City together. And there are as many stories as there are runners, which means for those of us in the storytelling business it is a kind of motherlode.”

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast Coverage Schedule | ESPN & WABC

Network Air Date (ET) Start Time (ET) End Time (ET) Program Name ESPN3 / abc7ny.com Fri 11/1/2024 5:00 PM 6:30 PM NYC Marathon: Opening Ceremony ESPN3 / WABC Sun 11/3/2024 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Eyewitness News: Marathon Sunday ESPN2 / WABC Sun 11/3/2024 8:00 AM 11:30 AM TCS New York City Marathon ESPN3 Sun 11/3/2024 8:00 AM 11:30 AM TCS New York City Marathon (en Español) ESPN3 / WABC Sun 11/3/2024 11:30 AM 1:00 PM TCS New York City Marathon: Continuing Coverage ABC Sun 11/3/2024 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Live from the TCS New York City Marathon ESPN Deportes Mon 11/4/2024 8:00 AM 10:00 AM TCS New York City Marathon (Re-air)

Watch Locally

Watch the broadcast live on race day on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. ET, and continued coverage of the race will be live until 1:00 p.m. ET. Live streaming will also be available on the ABC 7 New York App and ABC7NY.com from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. ABC7NY.com will also present a view of the finish line from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Nationally

Watch live coverage from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, and connected streaming devices and ESPN.com on computers for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers. Pre-race and continuing coverage will also be streamed live nationally on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast will also be available live in Spanish on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.

New this year, a live two-hour show from the finish line–called Live from the TCS New York City Marathon–will air nationally on ABC Network, covering celebrities and thousands of everyday runners crossing the finish line from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Spanish-Language Broadcast

A domestic, Spanish-language broadcast of the TCS New York City Marathon will air live on ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. The Spanish-language broadcast will also re-air on Monday, November 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on ESPN Deportes.tcs

Watch on Mobile Devices

This broadcast is available live on tablets or smartphones with the ABC 7 New York App in the New York Tri-state Area and the ESPN App nationwide.

