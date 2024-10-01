ESPN AppESPN DigitalESPN FantasyESPN MobileESPN.comSocial Media
ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in August
For the 30th consecutive month ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in August with 111.2 million unique visitors, more than 27 million more than No. 2 Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, according to recently released Comscore data.
- Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 194.6 million unique users in August, 70% of the U.S. adult population.
- The ESPN App remained No. 1 in August, reaching 24.8 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category.
- The ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps in August with 9.3 million unique users.
- With 698 million engagements in August, ESPN Social marked its 38th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
- Over the course of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which ended in August, ESPN Social generated 554.9 million engagements, 92% more than NBCUniversal.
