ESPN Platforms Boast 12 Top 25 Teams Put to the Test in College Football’s Week 7, Highlighted by the Allstate Red River Rivalry Featuring No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC

After a stunning weekend of upsets and college football chaos, Week 7 emerges as an opportunity for teams to get back on track in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff. More than 75 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Allstate Red River Rivalry on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET becomes an SEC showdown for the first time, as top-ranked Texas looks to stay undefeated and avenge their 34-30 loss to the Sooners from the last Cotton Bowl clash in 2023. T-No. 18 Oklahoma is also coming off a bye week and hopes to capture the Golden Hat in the 120th meeting between the two rivals. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call from the Cotton Bowl, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Another ranked-on-ranked rivalry is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 13 LSU in Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This Bayou battle was a high-octane offensive showcase a year ago, as the two teams totaled more than 100 points with the Rebels emerging with the win, 55-49. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Baton Rouge, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset. At noon on ABC, No. 7 Alabama looks to bounce back as the Crimson Tide plays host to South Carolina with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George teaming up to call the conference clash with a complementary command center on SEC Network.

On ESPN, a pair of conference clashes bookend the day on Saturday. In primetime, T-No. 18 Kansas State battles against Big 12 foe Colorado in the late-night window, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are on the call at 10:15 p.m. At noon, Wake Forest welcomes No. 10 Clemson to Winston-Salem on ESPN with a complementary command center on ACC Network. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will announce the ACC action from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms include:

Friday No. 16 Utah at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts | Noon | ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis No. 22 Pittsburgh vs. California | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 1 Texas vs. T-No. 18 Oklahoma, South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 7 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 9 Southeast Missouri State, No. 11 Tarleton State, No. 12 Abilene Christian and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 7