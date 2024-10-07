ESPN Platforms Boast 12 Top 25 Teams Put to the Test in College Football’s Week 7, Highlighted by the Allstate Red River Rivalry Featuring No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC



Amanda Brooks

After a stunning weekend of upsets and college football chaos, Week 7 emerges as an opportunity for teams to get back on track in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff. More than 75 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Allstate Red River Rivalry on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET becomes an SEC showdown for the first time, as top-ranked Texas looks to stay undefeated and avenge their 34-30 loss to the Sooners from the last Cotton Bowl clash in 2023. T-No. 18 Oklahoma is also coming off a bye week and hopes to capture the Golden Hat in the 120th meeting between the two rivals. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call from the Cotton Bowl, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Another ranked-on-ranked rivalry is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 13 LSU in Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This Bayou battle was a high-octane offensive showcase a year ago, as the two teams totaled more than 100 points with the Rebels emerging with the win, 55-49. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Baton Rouge, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset. At noon on ABC, No. 7 Alabama looks to bounce back as the Crimson Tide plays host to South Carolina with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George teaming up to call the conference clash with a complementary command center on SEC Network.

On ESPN, a pair of conference clashes bookend the day on Saturday. In primetime, T-No. 18 Kansas State battles against Big 12 foe Colorado in the late-night window, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are on the call at 10:15 p.m. At noon, Wake Forest welcomes No. 10 Clemson to Winston-Salem on ESPN with a complementary command center on ACC Network. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will announce the ACC action from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms include:

  • Friday
    • No. 16 Utah at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
      • Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
  • Saturday
    • No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
      • Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
    • No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
      • Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
    • No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts | Noon | ESPN2
      • Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
    • No. 22 Pittsburgh vs. California | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
      • Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 1 Texas vs. T-No. 18 Oklahoma, South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 7 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 9 Southeast Missouri State, No. 11 Tarleton State, No. 12 Abilene Christian and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 7

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Wed, Oct 9 7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 10 7:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN2
8 p.m. UTEP at Western Kentucky
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Fri, Oct 11 6 p.m. Harvard at Cornell
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Memphis at South Florida
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN
9:15 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. No. 16 Utah at Arizona State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 12 Noon South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+/
SEC Network
Noon No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN/ACC Network
Noon No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Toledo at Buffalo
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Noon Ball State at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
Noon Dartmouth at Yale ESPN+
Noon Duquesne at Saint Francis (Pa.) ESPN+
Noon St. Thomas-Minnesota at Marist ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Georgetown at Lafayette ESPN+
1 p.m. Fordham at Holy Cross ESPN+
1 p.m. Bucknell at Pennsylvania ESPN+
1 p.m. Murray State at Indiana State ESPN+
1 p.m. Missouri State at Illinois State ESPN+
1 p.m. Valparaiso at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. Sacred Heart at Howard ESPN+
1:30 p.m. VMI at Wofford ESPN+
2 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Charleston Southern at Lindenwood ESPN+
2 p.m. Presbyterian at Morehead State ESPN+
2 p.m. Butler at Drake ESPN+
2 p.m. Chattanooga at Furman ESPN+
2 p.m. Allen at Fort Valley State ESPN+
2 p.m. Towson at Norfolk State ESPN+
2 p.m. Virginia-Lynchburg at North Carolina Central ESPN+
2:30 p.m. The Citadel at Western Carolina ESPN+
3 p.m. North Dakota State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
3 p.m. Northern Iowa at South Dakota ESPN+
3 p.m. Youngstown State at South Dakota State ESPN+
3 p.m. SE Louisiana at Houston Christian ESPN+
3 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State ESPN+
3 p.m. Alcorn State at Grambling ESPN+
3 p.m. Merrimack at Morgan State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Allstate Red River Rivalry:
No. 1 Texas vs. T-No. 18 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. California at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at UCF
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Bowling Green
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Akron at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Georgia State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Samford at East Tennessee State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Princeton at Mercer ESPN+
4 p.m. Ohio at Central Michigan ESPNU
4 p.m. Northern Arizona at Montana ESPN+
4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+
4 p.m. UT Martin at Western Illinois ESPN+
4 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Lamar ESPN+
4 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Southern Utah ESPN+
4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
5 p.m. Southern Miss at UL Monroe ESPN+
5 p.m. West Georgia at Central Arkansas ESPN+
6 p.m. Portland State at Idaho State ESPN+
6 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida at No. 8 Tennessee
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7 p.m. North Texas at Florida Atlantic
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 ESPN2
7 p.m. UTSA at Rice
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Arkansas State at Texas State ESPN+
7 p.m. Cal Poly at UC Davis ESPN+
7 p.m. Nicholls at Incarnate Word ESPN+
7 p.m. Abilene Christian at North Alabama ESPN+
7 p.m. Utah Tech at Tarleton State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN+/ESPN Radio
7:30 p.m. App State at Louisiana ESPN+
7:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Marshall at Georgia Southern
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Syracuse at NC State
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Northern Colorado at Weber State ESPN+
9 p.m. Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+
10:15 p.m. T-No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
10:15 p.m. Idaho at Montana State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2

 

