ESPN Platforms Boast 12 Top 25 Teams Put to the Test in College Football’s Week 7, Highlighted by the Allstate Red River Rivalry Featuring No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma on ABC
After a stunning weekend of upsets and college football chaos, Week 7 emerges as an opportunity for teams to get back on track in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff. More than 75 showdowns are set for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio, starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Allstate Red River Rivalry on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET becomes an SEC showdown for the first time, as top-ranked Texas looks to stay undefeated and avenge their 34-30 loss to the Sooners from the last Cotton Bowl clash in 2023. T-No. 18 Oklahoma is also coming off a bye week and hopes to capture the Golden Hat in the 120th meeting between the two rivals. ESPN’s top team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call from the Cotton Bowl, which is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
Another ranked-on-ranked rivalry is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 9 Ole Miss takes on No. 13 LSU in Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This Bayou battle was a high-octane offensive showcase a year ago, as the two teams totaled more than 100 points with the Rebels emerging with the win, 55-49. The broadcast is slated for both ABC and ESPN Radio, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action from Baton Rouge, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the headset. At noon on ABC, No. 7 Alabama looks to bounce back as the Crimson Tide plays host to South Carolina with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George teaming up to call the conference clash with a complementary command center on SEC Network.
On ESPN, a pair of conference clashes bookend the day on Saturday. In primetime, T-No. 18 Kansas State battles against Big 12 foe Colorado in the late-night window, as Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are on the call at 10:15 p.m. At noon, Wake Forest welcomes No. 10 Clemson to Winston-Salem on ESPN with a complementary command center on ACC Network. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will announce the ACC action from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms include:
- Friday
- No. 16 Utah at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday
- No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
- No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
- No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts | Noon | ESPN2
- Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
- No. 22 Pittsburgh vs. California | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
- No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 1 Texas vs. T-No. 18 Oklahoma, South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 7 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 North Dakota State, No. 4 South Dakota, No. 6 UC Davis, No. 7 Mercer, No. 9 Southeast Missouri State, No. 11 Tarleton State, No. 12 Abilene Christian and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON ESPN PLATFORMS – WEEK 7
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Wed, Oct 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UTEP at Western Kentucky
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 11
|6 p.m.
|Harvard at Cornell
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Memphis at South Florida
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Utah at Arizona State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 12
|Noon
|South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+/
SEC Network
|Noon
|No. 10 Clemson at Wake Forest
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ACC Network
|Noon
|No. 21 Missouri at Massachusetts
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Toledo at Buffalo
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Ball State at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Dartmouth at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Duquesne at Saint Francis (Pa.)
|ESPN+
|Noon
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Marist
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Georgetown at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Fordham at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bucknell at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Murray State at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Missouri State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Howard
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|VMI at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Eastern Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Butler at Drake
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Allen at Fort Valley State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Towson at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Virginia-Lynchburg at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|The Citadel at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Youngstown State at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Grambling
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Merrimack at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Allstate Red River Rivalry:
No. 1 Texas vs. T-No. 18 Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|California at No. 22 Pittsburgh
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati at UCF
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Bowling Green
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Akron at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Samford at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Princeton at Mercer
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Ohio at Central Michigan
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Montana
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UT Martin at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Southern Miss at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|West Georgia at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Portland State at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida at No. 8 Tennessee
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|North Texas at Florida Atlantic
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UTSA at Rice
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Cal Poly at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN+/ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|App State at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Marshall at Georgia Southern
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at NC State
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Weber State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|T-No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Idaho at Montana State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2