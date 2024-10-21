ESPN Platforms Present Quartet of Ranked-vs-Ranked Matchups, 14 Top 25 Teams & 80+ Games Slated for College Football’s Week 9

Amanda Brooks

College football’s Week 9 features several showdowns with conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. A trio of ranked-on-ranked showcases are set for ABC with another on SEC Network, and more than 80 games slated for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 14 Texas A&M welcomes the eighth-ranked LSU Tigers to Aggieland. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call from Kyle Field. At noon, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 24 Navy meet up at MetLife Stadium on ABC for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the action from East Rutherford, N.J. At 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Alabama looks to bounce back as they host No. 21 Missouri. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will provide commentary from Tuscaloosa.

At 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang will provide commentary for the Music City matchup of No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt. At noon on ESPN and ESPN Radio, Oklahoma and No. 18 Ole Miss meet in Oxford for only the second time in program history. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden will call the game for ESPN, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony are on the mic for a Big 12 battle between No. 11 BYU and UCF in Orlando.

A pair of ACC clashes are slated for primetime on Thursday and Friday. First is No. 19 Pittsburgh hosting Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 on ESPN. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. will announce the action. On ESPN2 Friday, Louisville and Boston College face off from Alumni Stadium featuring Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Morgan Uber on the call.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:

  • No. 6 Miami vs. Florida State | ESPN | 7 p.m.
    • Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
  • No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas | ESPN2 | 8 p.m.
    • Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
  • No. 22 SMU at Duke | ACC Network | 8 p.m.
    • Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
  • FCS No. 3 South Dakota State vs. FCS No. 4 South Dakota | ESPNU | 7:30 p.m.
    • Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy and No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama, a trio of ESPN+ exclusives highlight the offerings in Week 9. Houston hosts Utah and Baylor welcomes Oklahoma State in a pair of a Big 12 battles, and Georgia State faces off against App State in a Sun Belt showcase. Additionally, 13 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 9 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 8 Tarleton State, No. 9 Montana, No. 10 Central Arkansas, No. 11 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Idaho, No. 17 Mercer, No. 18 Missouri State, No. 21 North Carolina Central, No. 22 Dartmouth and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Sam Houston at Florida International
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 23 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 19 Pittsburgh
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Oct 25 7 p.m. Yale at Penn
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Louisville at Boston College
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Morgan Uber		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 26 Noon No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy
(from MetLife Stadium)
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
Noon Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss
TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
Noon Tulane at North Texas
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
Noon Charlotte at Memphis
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Noon Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
Noon Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart ESPN+
Noon Cornell at Brown ESPN+
Noon Central Connecticut at Long Island University ESPN+
Noon Fordham at Lehigh ESPN+
Noon Valparaiso at Marist ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Southern Illinois at Indiana State ESPN+
1 p.m. Presbyterian at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. Colgate at Merrimack ESPN+
1 p.m. Butler at Davidson ESPN+
1 p.m. Georgia State at App State ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Dartmouth at Columbia ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Holy Cross at Lafayette ESPN+
  2 p.m. Temple at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
2 p.m. North Dakota State at Murray State ESPN+
2 p.m. Bucknell at Georgetown ESPN+
2 p.m. Samford at The Citadel ESPN+
2 p.m. East Tennessee State at Wofford ESPN+
2 p.m. Southern Utah at West Georgia ESPN+
2 p.m. Fort Valley State at Morehouse ESPN+
2 p.m. Howard at Norfolk State ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
3 p.m. Montana at Northern Colorado ESPN+
3 p.m. Eastern Illinois at UT Martin ESPN+
3 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+
3 p.m. Western Illinois at Lindenwood ESPN+
3 p.m. Princeton at Harvard ESPN+
3 p.m. Lamar at Northwestern State ESPN+
3 p.m. Utah Tech at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
3 p.m. Lane at Savannah State ESPN+
3 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 11 BYU at UCF
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Alabama State at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Stanford
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor
Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. UTSA at Tulsa
James Westling, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Ball State
Kelsie Kaspar, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Kent State at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Delaware State at South Carolina State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Southern Miss at James Madison ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Wagner at Massachusetts ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Western Carolina at Mercer ESPN+
4 p.m. Oregon State at California
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
4 p.m. VMI at Chattanooga ESPN+
4 p.m. McNeese at Nicholls ESPN+
4 p.m. Tarleton State at Austin Peay ESPN+
4:15 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
5 p.m. UL Monroe at South Alabama ESPN+
5 p.m. Missouri State at Northern Iowa ESPN+
5 p.m. North Alabama at Central Arkansas ESPN+
6 p.m. Sacramento State at Idaho State ESPN+
6 p.m. North Dakota at Youngstown State ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida State at No. 6 Miami
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Utah at Houston
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Southern at Florida A&M ESPN+
7 p.m. Troy at Arkansas State ESPN+
7 p.m. Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana ESPN+
7 p.m. Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. South Dakota at South Dakota State
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPNU
7:45 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
8 p.m. No. 22 SMU at Duke
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
9 p.m. Eastern Washington at Idaho ESPN+
10:15 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN

 

