ESPN Platforms Present Quartet of Ranked-vs-Ranked Matchups, 14 Top 25 Teams & 80+ Games Slated for College Football’s Week 9

College football’s Week 9 features several showdowns with conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. A trio of ranked-on-ranked showcases are set for ABC with another on SEC Network, and more than 80 games slated for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 14 Texas A&M welcomes the eighth-ranked LSU Tigers to Aggieland. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call from Kyle Field. At noon, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 24 Navy meet up at MetLife Stadium on ABC for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the action from East Rutherford, N.J. At 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Alabama looks to bounce back as they host No. 21 Missouri. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will provide commentary from Tuscaloosa.

At 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang will provide commentary for the Music City matchup of No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt. At noon on ESPN and ESPN Radio, Oklahoma and No. 18 Ole Miss meet in Oxford for only the second time in program history. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden will call the game for ESPN, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony are on the mic for a Big 12 battle between No. 11 BYU and UCF in Orlando.

A pair of ACC clashes are slated for primetime on Thursday and Friday. First is No. 19 Pittsburgh hosting Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 on ESPN. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. will announce the action. On ESPN2 Friday, Louisville and Boston College face off from Alumni Stadium featuring Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Morgan Uber on the call.

Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:

No. 6 Miami vs. Florida State | ESPN | 7 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas | ESPN2 | 8 p.m. Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis

No. 22 SMU at Duke | ACC Network | 8 p.m. Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

FCS No. 3 South Dakota State vs. FCS No. 4 South Dakota | ESPNU | 7:30 p.m. Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker



ESPN+ Spotlight

In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy and No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama, a trio of ESPN+ exclusives highlight the offerings in Week 9. Houston hosts Utah and Baylor welcomes Oklahoma State in a pair of a Big 12 battles, and Georgia State faces off against App State in a Sun Belt showcase. Additionally, 13 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 9 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 8 Tarleton State, No. 9 Montana, No. 10 Central Arkansas, No. 11 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Idaho, No. 17 Mercer, No. 18 Missouri State, No. 21 North Carolina Central, No. 22 Dartmouth and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.