ESPN Platforms Present Quartet of Ranked-vs-Ranked Matchups, 14 Top 25 Teams & 80+ Games Slated for College Football’s Week 9
College football’s Week 9 features several showdowns with conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. A trio of ranked-on-ranked showcases are set for ABC with another on SEC Network, and more than 80 games slated for ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 14 Texas A&M welcomes the eighth-ranked LSU Tigers to Aggieland. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call from Kyle Field. At noon, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 24 Navy meet up at MetLife Stadium on ABC for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the action from East Rutherford, N.J. At 3:30 p.m., No. 15 Alabama looks to bounce back as they host No. 21 Missouri. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will provide commentary from Tuscaloosa.
At 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network, Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang will provide commentary for the Music City matchup of No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt. At noon on ESPN and ESPN Radio, Oklahoma and No. 18 Ole Miss meet in Oxford for only the second time in program history. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden will call the game for ESPN, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons announcing the action. Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony are on the mic for a Big 12 battle between No. 11 BYU and UCF in Orlando.
A pair of ACC clashes are slated for primetime on Thursday and Friday. First is No. 19 Pittsburgh hosting Syracuse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 on ESPN. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. will announce the action. On ESPN2 Friday, Louisville and Boston College face off from Alumni Stadium featuring Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Morgan Uber on the call.
Additional ranked teams on ESPN platforms Saturday include:
- No. 6 Miami vs. Florida State | ESPN | 7 p.m.
- Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
- No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas | ESPN2 | 8 p.m.
- Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
- No. 22 SMU at Duke | ACC Network | 8 p.m.
- Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
- FCS No. 3 South Dakota State vs. FCS No. 4 South Dakota | ESPNU | 7:30 p.m.
- Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
ESPN+ Spotlight
In addition to the three ABC simulcasts of No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy and No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama, a trio of ESPN+ exclusives highlight the offerings in Week 9. Houston hosts Utah and Baylor welcomes Oklahoma State in a pair of a Big 12 battles, and Georgia State faces off against App State in a Sun Belt showcase. Additionally, 13 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 9 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 7 North Dakota, No. 8 Tarleton State, No. 9 Montana, No. 10 Central Arkansas, No. 11 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Idaho, No. 17 Mercer, No. 18 Missouri State, No. 21 North Carolina Central, No. 22 Dartmouth and more. Full ESPN+ schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Florida International
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 24
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 19 Pittsburgh
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 25
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Penn
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Morgan Uber
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 26
|Noon
|No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy
(from MetLife Stadium)
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss
TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Tulane at North Texas
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Charlotte at Memphis
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Cornell at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Central Connecticut at Long Island University
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Fordham at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Valparaiso at Marist
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Presbyterian at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Butler at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgia State at App State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Columbia
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Temple at East Carolina
Mike Corey, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Bucknell at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Samford at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Utah at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Morehouse
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Howard at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Montana at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Princeton at Harvard
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lamar at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lane at Savannah State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 BYU at UCF
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama State at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Stanford
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UTSA at Tulsa
James Westling, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Ball State
Kelsie Kaspar, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Je’rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Western Michigan
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Delaware State at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at James Madison
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Wagner at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Mercer
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Oregon State at California
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|VMI at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|McNeese at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|UL Monroe at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Missouri State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|North Alabama at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|North Dakota at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 6 Miami
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Utah at Houston
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Troy at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|South Dakota at South Dakota State
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 22 SMU at Duke
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Idaho
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Colorado
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN