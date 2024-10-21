ESPN To Provide Comprehensive Coverage of Blockbuster World Series: New York Yankees and Aaron Judge vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani

Cross-Platform Coverage of “Fall Classic” Includes Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter, ESPN Social Media Platforms and ESPN.com

World Series on International ESPN Platforms in Several Territories

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 World Series as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge square off with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani in one of the most highly anticipated matchups in recent history. It marks the first time that the Yankees and Dodgers have played each other in the “Fall Classic” since 1981. The World Series game schedule is below and can be found on ESPN.com.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the World Series on ESPN Radio alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney. ESPN Radio is the exclusive, national audio home of the World Series. The audio is also available on the ESPN App as well as SiriusXM 80.

Baseball Tonight – ESPN’s MLB studio show – will air six upcoming episodes to document the World Series. ESPN previously released its full Baseball Tonight schedule and commentator assignments for the 2024 MLB Postseason. Internationally, ESPN will also air Baseball Tonight in our English-speaking territories to support our World Series game coverage. Buster Olney will continue hosting the Baseball Tonight podcast throughout the World Series. The Baseball Tonight schedule can be found below.

SportsCenter will have a live presence at Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium throughout the World Series. Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan as well as fellow reporters Jesse Rogers, Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzalez will be among those making regular appearances on various SportsCenter shows during the event. SportsCenter will also document the series through extensive highlights and analysis. Additionally, ESPN’s social media platforms will offer on-site content at both Dodger Stadium and Yankee Stadium.

ESPN’s team of Major League Baseball reporters and insiders will also provide extensive coverage of the 2024 World Series on ESPN’s dedicated MLB section of ESPN.com and on ESPN+. Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers will cover every game of the World Series on site for ESPN.com, with additional coverage from Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield.

ESPN will televise the World Series outside of the United States on international platforms across several territories – all of Latin America, including Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, the Netherlands and Africa. Games will be produced in Spanish, Portuguese, English and Dutch languages. In Latin America, ESPN will air Béisbol Esta Noche – its Spanish language pregame show –leading into each game.

ESPN Radio World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Oct. 25 8 p.m. Game 1: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio Sat, Oct. 26 8 p.m. Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio Mon, Oct. 28 8 p.m. Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees ESPN Radio Tue, Oct. 29 8 p.m. Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees ESPN Radio Wed, Oct. 30 8 p.m. Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees* if necessary ESPN Radio Fri, Nov. 1 8 p.m. Game 6: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary ESPN Radio Sat, Nov. 2 8 p.m. Game 7: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary ESPN Radio

*ESPN Radio will provide pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Baseball Tonight World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platforms Fri, Oct. 25 5-6 p.m.

7-7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App Tue, Oct. 29 5-6 p.m.

7-7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 30 5-6 p.m.

7-7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian ESPN2, ESPN App

