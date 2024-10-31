ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Happy Valley for Top 5 Showdown Between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Penn State

Photos from past GameDay trips to Penn State (via ESPN Images)

College football’s premier pregame show travels to Penn State for Big Ten’s Buckeyes-Nittany Lions rivalry

Week 10 Special Guests: Penn State head coach James Franklin and Colorado CB Travis Hunter live from State College; ESPN analyst and Eagles Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce joins for Pat McAfee’s kicking contest; Actor/comedian Keegan Michael-Key returns as celebrity guest picker

Fans arriving early will have the chance to win prizes, including exclusive t-shirts, free breakfast and the chance to enter to be picked for McAfee’s kicking contest for the opportunity to win $110,000 of his money

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from State College, Pa., ahead of the Big Ten showdown between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 3 Penn State. College football’s premier pregame show is on-site at its fourth AP Top 5 matchup this season and will originate from outside the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN & ESPNU.

Host Rece Davis, at the helm for his 10th season, is joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, former Ohio State quarterback and captain Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.

Through nine weeks, College GameDay remains on pace for its best season ever – averaging 2.2 million viewers and up 9% compared to last year. The show has seen its largest gains in the 18-24 age demographic, up an impressive 41% from 2023.

On Site in Happy Valley The first 200 fans will receive free breakfast tacos to start the morning and will have the chance to win prizes including exclusive GameDay t-shirts and a chance to win a photo at the iconic desk with the show’s analysts.

Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – Returning for its second season, GameDay will offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, they will be awarded $110,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here.

The show and offerings are free for fans and early arrival is encouraged for these exclusive offers.

For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Show Highlights & Guests

Coaches & Players on GameDay – Penn State head coach James Franklin will join the show ahead of the Nittany Lions’ noon game, while Colorado cornerback and Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter will visit the GameDay crew live on set during the Buffs’ bye week. The show will feature a look into undefeated Army’s prep ahead of their matchup with Air Force with head coach Jeff Monken wired for sound earlier this week.

Penn State head coach will join the show ahead of the Nittany Lions’ noon game, while Colorado cornerback and Heisman Trophy contender will visit the GameDay crew live on set during the Buffs’ bye week. The show will feature a look into undefeated Army’s prep ahead of their matchup with Air Force with head coach wired for sound earlier this week. Coach’s Film Room – Saban takes fans inside his film room to break down Penn State’s exotic offense.

Saban takes fans inside his film room to break down Penn State’s exotic offense. Special Guests – Actor, comedian, producer and writer Keegan-Michael Key returns as the College GameDay celebrity guest picker for the Week 10 show in Happy Valley. Key – well-known for his impression of Penn State’s James Franklin – is no stranger to the show having made appearances in 2016, ‘17 and ‘18.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Corso’s Count



Coach Corso will be making his 421st mascot headgear selection this week at Penn State. This season, his picks have gone 6-1 with the only loss coming in No. 5 Georgia’s upset win at No. 1 Texas in Week 8.

This will be the Nittany Lions’ 10th time hosting GameDay and this is the 13th time the show has originated from an Ohio State-Penn State matchup. The Buckeyes are 10-2 in those games.

Ohio State will be making its 61st appearance on the program, extending its own record. Corso has picked Brutus’ headgear 42 times in his career – the most of any school, going 28-14.

Features:

Florida Georgia Lifeline – As the Florida-Georgia rivalry takes center stage this weekend, two SEC families, one of die-hard Georgia fans and the other life-long Florida supporters, find their journeys intertwined through the gift of life and an incredible spiritual encounter. Jen Lada reports.

– As the Florida-Georgia rivalry takes center stage this weekend, two SEC families, one of die-hard Georgia fans and the other life-long Florida supporters, find their journeys intertwined through the gift of life and an incredible spiritual encounter. reports. The Swiss Army Knife – No. 3 Penn State’s best player might be tight end Tyler Warren. But calling him a tight end seems incomplete since he has lined up just about everywhere on the field this season. From center to running back, to wide receiver and QB, his versatility has made the 6’6” 260 pounder college football’s ultimate Swiss Army Knife. Ryan McGee reports.

– No. 3 Penn State’s best player might be tight end Tyler Warren. But calling him a tight end seems incomplete since he has lined up just about everywhere on the field this season. From center to running back, to wide receiver and QB, his versatility has made the 6’6” 260 pounder college football’s ultimate Swiss Army Knife. reports. They Remember What You Do in November – As the calendar flips to a new month, the saying goes, “the games in November are the games you’ll remember.” As the march to the Playoff continues, some teams will have a month they’ll never forget…for better or worse. Ryan McGee reports.

ESPN’s Expansive Digital Coverage



ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, will be live from State College with hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. for the Week 10 show. Douglas will do a film breakdown on Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and ‘Stanford Steve’ will join the trio for a College Football Playoff bubble watch discussion. The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. weekly.

-30-

Media Contact:

Julie McKay, ESPN Communications – [email protected], @McKay_Julie