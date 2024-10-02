Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Fall Season Continues at Sanderson Farms Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET from Jackson, Miss.

Featured Groups include three former Sanderson Farms Championship winners: List, Hughes, Malnati

Also Fowler, Glover, Dunlap, Kuchar, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship from The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., beginning tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at 8 a.m. ET.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second of five PGA TOUR events this fall that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage of the TOUR's fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups this week include three previous winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship: Peter Malnati (2015), Mackenzie Hughes (2022) and defending champion Luke List. Also Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar, and more.

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 3

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

8:49 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Nick Dunlap – Two-time TOUR winner in 2024 rookie season, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

– Two-time TOUR winner in 2024 rookie season, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Stephan Jaeger – TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open) Peter Malnati – Two-time TOUR winner

9 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Patton Kizzire – Three-time TOUR winner

– Three-time TOUR winner Luke List – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

1:34 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

– Nine-time TOUR winner Matt McCarty – Three-time winner on Korn Ferry Tour

1:45 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Jhonattan Vegas – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | Friday, October 4

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

8:49 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Harris English / Matt Kuchar / Matt McCarty

9 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Jhonattan Vegas / Lucas Glover / Rickie Fowler

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

1:34 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Nick Dunlap / Stephan Jaeger / Peter Malnati

1:45 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Patton Kizzire / Luke List / Mackenzie Hughes

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) October 3-4 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. 8 a.m. October 10-11 Black Desert Resort Championship Black Desert Resort Ivins, Utah 10 a.m. October 17-18 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nev. 9:45 a.m. November 21-22 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Ga. 8 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

