Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: PGA TOUR Returns to Utah for Inaugural Black Desert Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. ET; First PGA TOUR event in Utah in more than 60 years

Featured Groups include seven players with multiple wins on PGA TOUR: Berger, English, Glover, Kirk, Kizzire, Malnati, Taylor

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the Black Desert Championship from Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, October 10, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the TOUR’s fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday. Every player in Featured Groups this week are PGA TOUR winners, including seven who have won multiple times on TOUR: Daniel Berger , Harris English , Lucas Glover , Chris Kirk , Patton Kizzire , Peter Malnati , and Nick Taylor .

, , , , , , and . The Black Desert Championship, the third of five PGA TOUR events this fall streaming exclusively on ESPN+, is the first TOUR event in Utah in more than 60 years .

. The Black Desert Resort Golf Course, which features ancient lava fields and cliffs, was designed by Tom Weiskopf, the 1973 Open Championship winner, who earned 16 career wins on the PGA TOUR.

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 10

Coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:18 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Michael Kim – TOUR winner (2018 John Deere Classic)

10:29 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Harry Hall – TOUR winner (2024 ISCO Championship)

– TOUR winner (2024 ISCO Championship) Stephan Jaeger – TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open) Kurt Kitayama – TOUR winner (2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:03 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Nick Taylor – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

– Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

3:14 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Featured Groups | Friday, October 11

Coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:18 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Nick Taylor / Lucas Glover / Harris English

10:29 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Patton Kizzire / Peter Malnati / Chris Kirk

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:03 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Joel Dahmen / Daniel Berger / Michael Kim

3:14 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Harry Hall / Stephan Jaeger / Kurt Kitayama

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) October 17-18 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nev. 9:45 a.m. November 21-22 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Ga. 8 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

