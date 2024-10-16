Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas

Coverage starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas

Featured Groups include two-time defending champion Tom Kim going for three-peat

Also, six more players with multiple wins on PGA TOUR: Davis, English, Fowler, Poston, Taylor, Vegas; Previous two winners on TOUR: McCarty, Yu

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, exclusive coverage of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the TOUR’s fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday. Every player in Featured Groups this week are PGA TOUR winners, including two-time defending Shriners Children’s Open winner Tom Kim playing for a three-peat, and six others who have won multiple times on TOUR – Cam Davis , Harris English , Rickie Fowler , T. Poston , Nick Taylor , Jhonattan Vegas – as well as two players who won the previous two TOUR events: Matt McCarty (2024 Black Desert Championship) and Kevin Yu (2024 Sanderson Farms Championship).

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 17

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:28 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Nick Taylor – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Taylor Pendrith – TOUR winner (2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

10:39 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:18 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Tom Kim – No. 25 world ranking, two-time defending Shriners Children’s Open winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 25 world ranking, two-time defending Shriners Children’s Open winner, three-time TOUR winner Kevin Yu – TOUR winner (2024 Sanderson Farms Championship)

– TOUR winner (2024 Sanderson Farms Championship) Matt McCarty – Won last week’s Black Desert Championship for first career TOUR win

3:29 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Stephan Jaeger – TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open)

– TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open) Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

– TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) Cam Davis – Two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | Friday, October 18

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

10:28 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Tom Kim / Kevin Yu / Matt McCarty

10:39 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Stephan Jaeger / Tom Hoge / Cam Davis

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

3:18 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Rickie Fowler / Nick Taylor / Taylor Pendrith

3:29 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Harris English / J.T. Poston / Jhonattan Vegas

The final PGA TOUR event streaming exclusively on ESPN+ this fall will be the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., starting on Thursday, November 21.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

