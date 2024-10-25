Kylian Mbappé Debuts in LALIGA’s ElClásico, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

(Click here to play video)
LALIGA’s ElClásico: Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Saturday at 3p ET
Kylian Mbappé, who at 18 years of age became the second teenager after Pelé to score in a FIFA World Cup final in 2018, is expected to play in his first ElClásico as Real Madrid host archrival FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Saturday, October 26, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN+ will showcase an innovative five-stream, dual-language ElClásicoMegaCast presentation beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Highlights of the ESPN+ ElClásico MegaCast
All five viewing options of the match will be available on ESPN+, namely:
- English-language match presentation: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman will call the match.
- Spanish live match coverage: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will handle match commentary. (ESPN Deportes will simulcast the match in Spanish).
- Aerial Cam View: This option is an aerial, wide-angle view that shows the teams’ formations and players’ positioning.
- ESPN FC: Host Dan Thomas and analysts Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley will break down the action and react to the plays and formations in real-time, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how former players watch and analyze the action as it happens.
- Ahora o Nunca: For a dynamic watch-along experience tailored to Spanish-speaking fans, Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Alex Pareja, and Carolina de las Salas will helm Ahora o Nunca’s free-flowing reaction to and commentary on the match in real-time. Former players Mario Suarez (Atlético de Madrid), Garcia (FC Barcelona), and others will appear as guests during the game.
- Special Guests: Live interviews with former soccer players across the ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes – Iker Casillas, Luis Garcia, Jürgen Klinsmann, Patrick Kluivert, Rafa Marquez, Hugo Sanchez, and Mario Suarez.
More on ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes here.
LALIGA – Matchday 11 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Oct. 25
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Oct. 26
|8 a.m.
|Valladolid vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Oct. 27
|9 a.m.
|Leganes vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Getafe vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 28
|4 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga’s: RB Leipzig hosts SC Freiburg, Bochum hosts FC Bayern München, Exclusively on ESPN+
Bundesliga Matchday 8 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top three teams – second-ranked RB Leipzig hosting third-ranked SC Freiburg live from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Sunday, FC Bayern München travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face Bochum at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC St. Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg, VfB Stuttgart vs. Holstein Kiel, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg.
Bundesliga Matchday 8 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Oct. 25
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 26
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct. 27
|10:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|12:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: PSV-PEC on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET
First-ranked PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished 9-0 record this season – host PEC at Philips Stadion on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).
Eredivisie Matchday 8:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Oct. 26
|12:45 p.m.
|PSV vs. PEC Zwolle
|ESPN+
|Sun, Oct. 27
|7:15 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|AZ vs. Go Ahead Eagles
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Ajax vs. Willem II
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
– 30 –