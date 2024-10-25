Kylian Mbappé Debuts in LALIGA’s ElClásico, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

(Click here to play video)

LALIGA’s ElClásico: Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Saturday at 3p ET

Kylian Mbappé, who at 18 years of age became the second teenager after Pelé to score in a FIFA World Cup final in 2018, is expected to play in his first ElClásico as Real Madrid host archrival FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Saturday, October 26, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN+ will showcase an innovative five-stream, dual-language ElClásicoMegaCast presentation beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Highlights of the ESPN+ ElClásico MegaCast

All five viewing options of the match will be available on ESPN+, namely:

English-language match presentation: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman will call the match.

and will call the match. Spanish live match coverage: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will handle match commentary. (ESPN Deportes will simulcast the match in Spanish).

and will handle match commentary. (ESPN Deportes will simulcast the match in Spanish). Aerial Cam View: This option is an aerial, wide-angle view that shows the teams’ formations and players’ positioning.

This option is an aerial, wide-angle view that shows the teams’ formations and players’ positioning. ESPN FC: Host Dan Thomas and analysts Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley will break down the action and react to the plays and formations in real-time, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how former players watch and analyze the action as it happens.

Host and analysts and will break down the action and react to the plays and formations in real-time, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how former players watch and analyze the action as it happens. Ahora o Nunca: For a dynamic watch-along experience tailored to Spanish-speaking fans, Mauricio Pedroza , Herculez Gomez , Alex Pareja , and Carolina de las Salas will helm Ahora o Nunca’s free-flowing reaction to and commentary on the match in real-time. Former players Mario Suarez (Atlético de Madrid), Garcia (FC Barcelona), and others will appear as guests during the game.

For a dynamic watch-along experience tailored to Spanish-speaking fans, , , , will helm Ahora o Nunca’s free-flowing reaction to and commentary on the match in real-time. Former players Mario Suarez (Atlético de Madrid), Garcia (FC Barcelona), and others will appear as guests during the game. Special Guests: Live interviews with former soccer players across the ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes – Iker Casillas, Luis Garcia, Jürgen Klinsmann, Patrick Kluivert, Rafa Marquez, Hugo Sanchez, and Mario Suarez.

More on ElClásico on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes here.

LALIGA – Matchday 11 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 25 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct. 26 8 a.m. Valladolid vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct. 27 9 a.m. Leganes vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 28 4 p.m. Mallorca vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s: RB Leipzig hosts SC Freiburg, Bochum hosts FC Bayern München, Exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 8 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top three teams – second-ranked RB Leipzig hosting third-ranked SC Freiburg live from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Sunday, FC Bayern München travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face Bochum at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: FC St. Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg, VfB Stuttgart vs. Holstein Kiel, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg.

Bundesliga Matchday 8 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 25 2:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 26 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 27 10:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 12:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV-PEC on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET

First-ranked PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished 9-0 record this season – host PEC at Philips Stadion on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 8 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Oct. 26 12:45 p.m. PSV vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 27 7:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. AZ vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ajax vs. Willem II ESPN+

*Subject to change

