Mexican Boxing Legend Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez Grants Wish to 14-Year-Old Fan in First Ever “Mi Deseo” Special Airing Friday, October 11 on ESPN Deportes

On Friday, October 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN Deportes will present Mi Deseo, Un Especial de SportsCenter, the network’s first-ever, Spanish-language one-hour special from the “My Wish” series, featuring heartwarming stories of athletes fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Hosted by SportsCenter anchor and sports commentator, Cristina Alexander, the show includes a powerful new story where boxing champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez grants the wish of 14-year-old Alejandro Merino from Arizona.

Alejandro’s love for boxing began at a young age when he would watch matches with his great-grandfather. His dream has always been to meet his idol, Canelo Álvarez, and train alongside him. That dream becomes a reality in this episode, as Canelo welcomes Alejandro to his training camp, giving him the chance to learn from the legendary boxer and his team.

In addition to Canelo’s story, Mi Deseo will revisit several other unforgettable moments from the series, offering viewers the chance to look back at some of the most memorable wishes.

Other Mi Deseo stories featured include:

San Francisco 49ers : Levi, a young cancer survivor from Kentucky, is honored by his favorite NFL team after beating cancer. The 49ers roll out the red carpet in celebration of his strength and determination.

: Levi, a young cancer survivor from Kentucky, is honored by his favorite NFL team after beating cancer. The 49ers roll out the red carpet in celebration of his strength and determination. Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers : Gunnar, a passionate baseball fan dealing with a respiratory illness, meets his hero, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and plays catch at Dodger Stadium.

: Gunnar, a passionate baseball fan dealing with a respiratory illness, meets his hero, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, and plays catch at Dodger Stadium. Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels : Seven-year-old Eli, who was born with a heart condition, fulfills his dream of playing catch and receiving personal coaching from Angels star Mike Trout.

: Seven-year-old Eli, who was born with a heart condition, fulfills his dream of playing catch and receiving personal coaching from Angels star Mike Trout. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots: A 2013 Mi Deseo story is revisited, featuring Eduardo Martinez, a young fan with pulmonary hypertension, who scored a touchdown during a New England Patriots practice with quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company have had a long-standing relationship with Make-A-Wish, a global nonprofit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Through the My Wish series, ESPN has delivered over 80 sports-themed wish stories, bringing hope and joy to young fans by fulfilling their dreams of meeting their sports heroes. This special on ESPN Deportes continues the tradition, celebrating the incredible strength and resilience of these children and showcasing the transformative power of sports and hope.

El viernes 11 de octubre a las 9:00 p.m. ET (hora del Este), ESPN Deportes presentará Mi Deseo, Un Especial de SportsCenter, el primer especial de una hora en idioma español de la cadena, perteneciente a la serie “My Wish”, que presenta conmovedoras historias de deportistas que cumplen los deseos de niños y niñas que sufren enfermedades graves. Conducido por Cristina Alexander, presentadora y comentarista deportiva de SportsCenter, el programa incluye una nueva y profunda historia en la que el campeón de boxeo Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez le cumple el deseo a Alejandro Merino, un jovencito de 14 años de Arizona.

La pasión de Alejandro por el boxeo comenzó de muy pequeño cuando miraba peleas con su bisabuelo. Su sueño siempre ha sido conocer a su ídolo, Canelo Álvarez, y entrenar junto a él. Ese sueño se hace realidad en este episodio, en el que Canelo recibe a Alejandro en su campamento de entrenamiento para darle la oportunidad de aprender de la mano del legendario boxeador y su equipo.

Además de la historia de Canelo, Mi Deseo repasará varios otros momentos inolvidables de la serie, para ofrecerles a los espectadores la oportunidad de volver a ver algunos de los deseos más memorables.

Se presentarán, entre otras, las siguientes historias de Mi Deseo:

San Francisco 49ers : Levi, un joven sobreviviente de cáncer oriundo de Kentucky, es honrado por su equipo favorito de la NFL luego de vencer el cáncer. Los 49ers despliegan la alfombra roja para homenajear su fortaleza y su determinación.

: Levi, un joven sobreviviente de cáncer oriundo de Kentucky, es honrado por su equipo favorito de la NFL luego de vencer el cáncer. Los 49ers despliegan la alfombra roja para homenajear su fortaleza y su determinación. Freddie Freeman y Los Angeles Dodgers : Gunnar, un apasionado fanático del béisbol que sufre una enfermedad respiratoria, conoce a su héroe Freddie Freeman, primera base de los Dodgers, y juega a tirarse la pelota en el Dodger Stadium.

: Gunnar, un apasionado fanático del béisbol que sufre una enfermedad respiratoria, conoce a su héroe Freddie Freeman, primera base de los Dodgers, y juega a tirarse la pelota en el Dodger Stadium. Mike Trout y Los Angeles Angels : el pequeño Eli de siete años, nacido con una afección cardíaca, hace realidad su sueño de jugar a tirarse la pelota y de recibir entrenamiento personal de la mano de Mike Trout, estrella de los Angels.

: el pequeño Eli de siete años, nacido con una afección cardíaca, hace realidad su sueño de jugar a tirarse la pelota y de recibir entrenamiento personal de la mano de Mike Trout, estrella de los Angels. Tom Brady y los New England Patriots: rememoramos una historia de Mi Deseo del año 2013, que presenta a Eduardo Martinez, un joven aficionado con hipertensión pulmonar, que anotó un touchdown durante una práctica de los New England Patriots con el mariscal de campo Tom Brady.

ESPN y The Walt Disney Company han mantenido una relación prolongada con Make-A-Wish, una organización global sin fines de lucro que cumple deseos que les cambian la vida a niños y niñas que sufren enfermedades graves. A través de la serie My Wish, ESPN ha generado más de 80 historias de deseos con temática deportiva y ha dado esperanza y alegría a jóvenes aficionados al cumplir sus sueños de conocer a sus héroes deportivos. Este especial en ESPN Deportes continúa con esta tradición, celebrando el increíble nivel de fortaleza y resiliencia de estos niños y demostrando el poder transformador del deporte y la esperanza.

