Orlando Pride-Washington Spirit in Marquee NWSL Game, LALIGA, and Bundesliga on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

NWSL: Showdown between Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit Sunday on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

In a matchup of NWSL’s top-two teams, No. 1 Orlando Pride hosts the second-ranked Washington Spirit on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) live from Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. Highlights:

Undefeated this season, six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta and the Pride will win the NWSL Shield – earned by the team with the most regular-season points – with a victory on Sunday.

Orlando Pride features NWSL’s second-leading scorer Barbara Banda, who has 13 goals in 18 matches.

Since taking the helm, new head coach Jonathan Giráldez has led the Washington Spirit to a 5-1-1 record.

Commentators: Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English) and Cristina Alexander, Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match.



Top Matchday 9 Matchups in LALIGA: Real Madrid-Villarreal, Alavés-Barcelona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Vini Jr., host No. 3 Villarreal, featuring high-scoring Ayoze Pérez at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match, with reporters Alex Kirkland and Martin Ainstein reporting from the match site. ESPNFC and Fuera De Juego coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage starts immediately following the match.

On Sunday, first-ranked FC Barcelona, led by strikers Robert Lewandowski, Lamin Yamal, and defender Inigo Martinez, travel to Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz to face Alavés on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Mario Suarez (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will call the match, with reporter Gemma Soler reporting from site. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET and postgame coverage will start immediately following the game.

LALIGA – Matchday 9 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 4 3 p.m. Leganés vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Oct. 5 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct. 6 8 a.m. Girona vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alaves vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga’s: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München Exclusively on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 6 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s top-two teams – first-ranked FC Bayern München (13 pts) and second-ranked Eintracht Frankfurt (12 pts) live from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English) will call the match, with ESPN FC’s Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno providing analysis in the studio.

The in-season Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET, with live look-ins to four matches: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund, VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Holstein Kiel.

Bundesliga Matchday 6 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Oct. 4 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 5 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 6 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: PSV-Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

PSV Eindhoven – the only team in the league with an unblemished record this season – hosts Sparta Rotterdam at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English, Spanish).

Eredivisie Matchday 7 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Oct. 5 2 p.m. PSV vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ Sun, Oct. 6 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Ajax vs. FC Groningen ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. AZ ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –