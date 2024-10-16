PFL
PFL Battle of the Giants | Saturday, Oct. 19
Available on ESPN+ PPV
4 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card | 1:30 p.m. ET: Early Card (ESPN+)
ESPN+ PPV action continues this weekend with PFL Battle of the Giants, live from The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 4 p.m. ET. Headlined by the return of MMA superstar Francis Ngannou, the star-studded event features two PFL Super Fights Championship title bouts in the main and co-main event. Early Card coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Highlights:
- Francis Ngannou makes highly anticipated return to MMA in the Main Event:
- MMA superstar and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (17-3) makes his PFL debut in his highly anticipated return to the sport of MMA, as he faces 2023 PFL men’s heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (13-3) in a hard-hitting world title bout for the newly minted PFL Super Fights Championship Belt.
- Cris Cyborg defends storied MMA legacy against Larissa Pacheco in the Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event sees another major world title fight at women’s featherweight with the night’s first PFL Super Fights Championship Belt on the line. Featuring MMA icon and reigning Bellator champion Cris Cyborg (27-2), whose storied legacy will be on the line when she squares off against PFL two-division champion and rising star Larissa Pacheco (23-4).
- Expansive coverage of fight week events and surround programming available on ESPN platforms
- PFL Battle of the Giants Press Conference – Thu., 7 a.m. | ESPN+
- PFL Battle of the Giants Weigh-In – Fri., 11:30 a.m. | ESPN+
- PFL Battle of the Giants Pre-Show – Sat., 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- ESPN will also showcase an expansive schedule of PFL surround programming across its linear platforms leading up to the event, including behind the scenes features, PFL fight highlights and much more. Check ESPN’s schedule for upcoming details.
Main Card & Early Card (All times ET)
|4 p.m.
|Main Event
|Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira
|Men’s Heavyweight
|PFL Super Fights Championship
|ESPN+ PPV*
*Separate Purchase
|Co-Main Event
|Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco
|Women’s Featherweight
|PFL Super Fights Championship
|7
|Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
|Men’s Middleweight
|Bellator Middleweight Championship
|6
|Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen
|Men’s Featherweight
|5
|AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes
|Men’s Lightweight
|1:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Raufeon Stots vs. Marcos Breno
|Men’s Bantamweight
|ESPN+
|3
|Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Dedrek Sanders
|Men’s Lightweight
|2
|Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Nacho Campos
|Men’s
Featherweight
|1
|Tariq Ismail vs. Taha Bendaoud
|Men’s Featherweight
