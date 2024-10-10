Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Taira
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, October 12, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira, live from UFC APEX on Saturday, Oct. 12, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- Top 5 flyweights Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira are set to face off in the main event. No. 1 ranked Royval (16-7), who fell short in his championship bid last year at UFC 296, bounced back with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno this past February. He now returns to the Octagon determined to become the first fighter to defeat Taira. No. 5 ranked Taira (16-0) has added six victories to his undefeated record since joining the UFC and is coming off a second-round win over Alex Perez in his first UFC main event last June.
Co-Main Event
- Middleweight veterans Brad Tavares and JunYong Park are set to clash in the co-main event. Tavares (20-10), who began his UFC journey at The Ultimate Fighter Season 11, looks to get back in the win column by relying on his experience and striking. Park (17-6), known for bouncing back stronger after defeats, aims to start another streak following his narrow split decision loss to Andre Muniz in his last fight.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs. 10/10
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 10/11
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Royval vs. Taira
|ESPN+
|Sat. 10/12
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Taira (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Taira (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Royval vs. Taira
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Co-Main
|Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
|Undercard
|Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
|Undercard
|Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
|Undercard
|Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono
|Undercard
|Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd
|4 PM
|Feature
|CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov
|Undercard
|Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
|Undercard
|Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price
|Undercard
|Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf
|Undercard
|Julia Polastri vs. Cory McKenna
|Undercard
|Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
|Undercard
|Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
