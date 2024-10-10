UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Taira

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira, live from UFC APEX on Saturday, Oct. 12, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Top 5 flyweights Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira are set to face off in the main event. No. 1 ranked Royval (16-7), who fell short in his championship bid last year at UFC 296, bounced back with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno this past February. He now returns to the Octagon determined to become the first fighter to defeat Taira. No. 5 ranked Taira (16-0) has added six victories to his undefeated record since joining the UFC and is coming off a second-round win over Alex Perez in his first UFC main event last June.

Co-Main Event

Middleweight veterans Brad Tavares and JunYong Park are set to clash in the co-main event. Tavares (20-10), who began his UFC journey at The Ultimate Fighter Season 11, looks to get back in the win column by relying on his experience and striking. Park (17-6), known for bouncing back stronger after defeats, aims to start another streak following his narrow split decision loss to Andre Muniz in his last fight.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira Co-Main Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park Undercard Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden Undercard Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia Undercard Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono Undercard Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd 4 PM Feature CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov Undercard Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini Undercard Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price Undercard Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf Undercard Julia Polastri vs. Cory McKenna Undercard Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon Undercard Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha

