SEC Tipoff ’25 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Live on SEC Network and SEC Network+, Oct. 15-16

SEC Network will be live from Birmingham, Ala., for SEC Tipoff ’25 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, with 16 hours of coverage beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Televised coverage begins Tuesday with SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by The Paul Finebaum Show providing additional on-site coverage at 3 p.m.

Press conferences for each head coach will stream in their entirety on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App.

Tuesday’s coverage of the media showcase will be hosted by Peter Burns, who will be joined by analysts Daymeon Fishback, Pat Bradley and Ron Slay. Wednesday’s trio from Birmingham consists of Courtney Lyle, Steffi Sorensen and Brooke Weisbrod, who will be bringing all the action to SEC Network viewers.

The student-athletes attending #SECTipoff25 from each school can be found on SECSports.com.

SEC Tipoff Media Hub

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform Tue, Oct 15 10 a.m. South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris Press Conference SEC Network+ 10:40 a.m. Georgia Coach Mike White Press Conference SEC Network+ 11 a.m. Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Press Conference SEC Network+ 11 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 11:40 a.m. Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans Press Conference SEC Network+ Noon Kentucky Coach Mark Pope Press Conference SEC Network+ 12:20 p.m. LSU Coach Matt McMahon Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:25 p.m. Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:45 p.m. Florida Coach Todd Golden Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:45 p.m. Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams Press Conference SEC Network+ 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Vanderbilt Coach Mark Byington Press Conference SEC Network+ 3:50 p.m. Alabama Coach Nate Oats Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:15 p.m. Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:35 p.m. Arkansas Coach John Calipari Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:15 p.m. Missouri Coach Dennis Gates Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:35 p.m. Texas Coach Rodney Terry Press Conference SEC Network+ 6:15 p.m. Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Press Conference SEC Network+ Wed, Oct 16 10 a.m. Florida Coach Kelly Rae Finley Press Conference SEC Network+ 10:40 a.m. Auburn Coach Johnnie Harris Press Conference SEC Network+ 11 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 11:05 a.m. Georgia Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson Press Conference SEC Network+ 11:45 a.m. Mississippi State Coach Sam Purcell Press Conference SEC Network+ 12:10 p.m. Kentucky Coach Kenny Brooks Press Conference SEC Network+ 12:50 p.m. Texas A&M Coach Joni Taylor Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:40 p.m. Texas Coach Vic Schaefer Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:20 p.m. Tennessee Coach Kim Caldwell Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:45 p.m. Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk Press Conference SEC Network+ 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network 3:25 p.m. Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors Press Conference SEC Network+ 3:50 p.m. South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:30 p.m. Vanderbilt Coach Shea Ralph Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:55 p.m. Alabama Coach Kristy Curry Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:35 p.m. LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Press Conference SEC Network+ 6 p.m. Missouri Coach Robin Pingeton Press Conference SEC Network+ 6:40 p.m. Ole Miss Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Press Conference SEC Network+

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.