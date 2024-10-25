Sponsors Announced for the 15th Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit

Today ESPN announced the sponsors for the 15th Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit returning to the Ojai Valley Inn through October 28-30. Presenting sponsor, Toyota, returns for its 12th year, along with additional sponsors Gatorade, Google Pixel, and Nike.

The Summit brings together leaders across sports, business and entertainment for a range of keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, and presentations, focusing on creating positive change for women in sports. This year’s lineup includes 7-time Olympic Gold medalist, advocate and entrepreneur, Allyson Felix, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Dean and Owner of the Angel City Football Club, Willow Bay, WNBA Champion, 2-time WNBA MVP and 7-time WNBA All-Star, Elena Delle Donne, BMX Racing Olympic Medalist and 3x World Champion, Alise Willoughby, 4-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Kahleah Copper and five-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter and producer, Brittany Howard.

Toyota continues to be an active supporter of female athletes and women in sports. This year, Toyota will announce their ninth class of “Everyday Heroes,” an award that honors two organizations making a difference for women and girls in their local communities through sports. BMX Racing Olympic Medalist and 3x World Champion and Team Toyota Athlete, Alise Willoughby will join Julie Foudy in honoring this year’s heroes. Throughout the three-day event, Toyota will give attendees a firsthand look of the all-new 2024 Tacoma and the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander, and support “The Summit in 60 Seconds” daily recap videos that will be shared throughout the event and on espnW social handles.

Returning sponsor, Gatorade will be the official sports nutrition and fuel sponsor of the Summit, keeping attendees hydrated during the workout and wellness activities.

Google Pixel will hold an AI focused Power Talk with Marketing & Media executive at Google, Carrie Parent.

Nike joins the Summit as a first time sponsor and will have a gifting footprint in the Summit Welcome Suite where they will distribute apparel and footwear to all attendees.

The espnW: Women + Sports Summit continues to be a leading event in the sports industry, bringing together voices from across multiple industries to engage and inspire women in creating more opportunities for advancement in sports. Previous speakers include: two-time WNBA champion, Candace Parker, F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante, pioneering sports agent and partner at WME, Jill Smoller, Head Coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Becky Hammon, President of U.S. Soccer, Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynthia Marshall, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, and more.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. In addition, events from this year’s experience will be livestreamed and can be viewed by registering at espnWsummit.com, and via Twitter and the ESPN App. For more information about The espnW: Women + Sports Summit and to see the complete agenda, please visit espnWsummit.com or follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

