Top 10 Teams Highlight ABC’s Saturday Tripleheader Featuring No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Texas A&M

College football’s Week 10 welcomes a full slate of showdowns as teams look to bolster their resumes before the first College Football Playoff Top 25 is revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 5. More than 75 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including nine ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.

At 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia returns to Jacksonville for its annual rivalry game against longtime foe Florida. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Chris Carlin, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. There will also be a Command Center option for the Gators/Bulldogs battle on ESPNU.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the 10th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies take on South Carolina during Homecoming Weekend. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call from Columbia for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, No. 5 Miami hosts Duke in a conference clash at Hard Rock Stadium. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are on the mic for the matchup from Miami Gardens.

ESPN boasts ranked squads in all three windows Saturday, starting with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action from Arkansas as No. 19 Ole Miss faces a road test in Fayetteville at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 11 Iowa State takes on Texas Tech in a Big 12 battle featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In primetime, No. 11 Clemson hosts Louisville at 7:30 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic for the ACC clash.

ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in primetime showdowns Saturday. No. 7 Tennessee meets Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the TV call with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 18 Pittsburgh and No. 20 SMU face off from Dallas.

Other highlighted matchups include:

  • Tulane at Charlotte | Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Vanderbilt at Auburn | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
  • Memphis at UTSA | Saturday, Nov. 2 at Noon on ESPN2
    • Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
  • Navy at Rice | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 10 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia, Duke at No. 5 Miami, and No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina, as well as an SEC showdown as Oklahoma hosts Maine. Additionally, 16 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 10 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 UC Davis, No. 7 Tarleton State, No. 8 Montana, No. 9 Central Arkansas, No. 10 Incarnate Word, No. 15 North Dakota, No. 16 Mercer, No. 17 Missouri State, No. 18 Abilene Christian, No. 19 Illinois State, No. 22 Dartmouth, No. 23 Jackson State and No. 25 Chattanooga. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Texas State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 30 7:30 p.m. Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 31 7:30 p.m. Tulane at Charlotte
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
Fri, Nov 1 7 p.m. Yale at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. South Florida at Florida Atlantic
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 2 Noon Duke at No. 5 Miami
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+
  Noon No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  Noon Memphis at UTSA
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
  Noon Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  Noon Stanford at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
  Noon Concordia at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
  Noon Pennsylvania at Brown ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Lehigh at Georgetown ESPN+
  12:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein		 SEC Network
  1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Morehead State ESPN+
  1 p.m. Dayton at Presbyterian ESPN+
  1 p.m. Cornell at Princeton ESPN+
  1 p.m. North Dakota at Indiana State ESPN+
  1 p.m. Colgate at Fordham ESPN+
  1 p.m. Lafayette at Bucknell ESPN+
  1 p.m. Tuskegee at Clark Atlanta ESPN+
  1 p.m. Delaware State at Howard ESPN+
  1 p.m. Norfolk State at Morgan State ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Harvard at Dartmouth ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Furman at VMI ESPN+
  2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern ESPN+
  2 p.m. Lincoln (CA) at West Georgia ESPN+
  2 p.m. Central State at Allen ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Maine at Oklahoma
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN+/SECN+
  2:30 p.m. Tulsa at UAB
Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Western Carolina ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Old Dominion at App State ESPN+
  3 p.m. Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
  3 p.m. Southern Illinois at Missouri State ESPN+
  3 p.m. Murray State at South Dakota State ESPN+
  3 p.m. Youngstown State at Illinois State ESPN+
  3 p.m. Wofford at Samford ESPN+
  3 p.m. East Tennessee State at Mercer ESPN+
  3 p.m. Houston Christian at Incarnate Word ESPN+
  3 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Chris Carlin, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ ESPNU/ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at T-No. 11 Iowa State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
  3:30 p.m. North Carolina at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Marshall ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at North Dakota State ESPN+
  4 p.m. Navy at Rice
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN+
  4 p.m. Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
  4 p.m. Weber State at Northern Arizona ESPN+
  4 p.m. Northern Colorado at UC Davis ESPN+
  4 p.m. SE Louisiana at Lamar ESPN+
  4 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls ESPN+
  4 p.m. Southern Utah at Abilene Christian ESPN+
  4 p.m. Central Arkansas at Utah Tech ESPN+
  4 p.m. Texas Southern at Florida A&M ESPN+
  4 p.m. Davidson at San Diego ESPN+
  4:15 p.m. Massachusetts at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
  5 p.m. Montana at Cal Poly ESPN+
  5 p.m. Austin Peay at North Alabama ESPN+
  5 p.m. Morehouse at Miles College (AL) ESPN+
  5 p.m. Alabama State at Alcorn State ESPN+
  6 p.m. UT Martin at Tennessee State ESPN+
  7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Tarleton State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Louisville at T-No. 11 Clemson
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPNU
  7:45 p.m. Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 SEC Network/ESPN Radio
  8 p.m. TCU at Baylor
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. No. 18 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
  8 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese ESPN+
  9 p.m. Portland State at Sacramento State ESPN+

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
