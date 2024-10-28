Top 10 Teams Highlight ABC’s Saturday Tripleheader Featuring No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Texas A&M

College football’s Week 10 welcomes a full slate of showdowns as teams look to bolster their resumes before the first College Football Playoff Top 25 is revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 5. More than 75 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including nine ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.

At 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia returns to Jacksonville for its annual rivalry game against longtime foe Florida. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Chris Carlin, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. There will also be a Command Center option for the Gators/Bulldogs battle on ESPNU.

In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the 10th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies take on South Carolina during Homecoming Weekend. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call from Columbia for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, No. 5 Miami hosts Duke in a conference clash at Hard Rock Stadium. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are on the mic for the matchup from Miami Gardens.

ESPN boasts ranked squads in all three windows Saturday, starting with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action from Arkansas as No. 19 Ole Miss faces a road test in Fayetteville at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 11 Iowa State takes on Texas Tech in a Big 12 battle featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In primetime, No. 11 Clemson hosts Louisville at 7:30 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic for the ACC clash.

ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in primetime showdowns Saturday. No. 7 Tennessee meets Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the TV call with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 18 Pittsburgh and No. 20 SMU face off from Dallas.

Other highlighted matchups include:

Tulane at Charlotte | Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Vanderbilt at Auburn | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein

Memphis at UTSA | Saturday, Nov. 2 at Noon on ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis

Navy at Rice | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport



ESPN+ Spotlight

Week 10 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia, Duke at No. 5 Miami, and No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina, as well as an SEC showdown as Oklahoma hosts Maine. Additionally, 16 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 10 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 UC Davis, No. 7 Tarleton State, No. 8 Montana, No. 9 Central Arkansas, No. 10 Incarnate Word, No. 15 North Dakota, No. 16 Mercer, No. 17 Missouri State, No. 18 Abilene Christian, No. 19 Illinois State, No. 22 Dartmouth, No. 23 Jackson State and No. 25 Chattanooga. Full ESPN+ schedule.