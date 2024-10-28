Top 10 Teams Highlight ABC’s Saturday Tripleheader Featuring No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Texas A&M
College football’s Week 10 welcomes a full slate of showdowns as teams look to bolster their resumes before the first College Football Playoff Top 25 is revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 5. More than 75 matchups are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including nine ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.
At 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia returns to Jacksonville for its annual rivalry game against longtime foe Florida. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Chris Carlin, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. There will also be a Command Center option for the Gators/Bulldogs battle on ESPNU.
In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, the 10th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies take on South Carolina during Homecoming Weekend. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call from Columbia for this week’s 4K Game of the Week. At noon, No. 5 Miami hosts Duke in a conference clash at Hard Rock Stadium. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are on the mic for the matchup from Miami Gardens.
ESPN boasts ranked squads in all three windows Saturday, starting with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the action from Arkansas as No. 19 Ole Miss faces a road test in Fayetteville at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 11 Iowa State takes on Texas Tech in a Big 12 battle featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In primetime, No. 11 Clemson hosts Louisville at 7:30 p.m., with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the mic for the ACC clash.
ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in primetime showdowns Saturday. No. 7 Tennessee meets Kentucky at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the TV call with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 18 Pittsburgh and No. 20 SMU face off from Dallas.
Other highlighted matchups include:
- Tulane at Charlotte | Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Vanderbilt at Auburn | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
- Memphis at UTSA | Saturday, Nov. 2 at Noon on ESPN2
- Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
- Navy at Rice | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2
- Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 10 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia, Duke at No. 5 Miami, and No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina, as well as an SEC showdown as Oklahoma hosts Maine. Additionally, 16 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 10 will make appearances on ESPN+, including No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 4 UC Davis, No. 7 Tarleton State, No. 8 Montana, No. 9 Central Arkansas, No. 10 Incarnate Word, No. 15 North Dakota, No. 16 Mercer, No. 17 Missouri State, No. 18 Abilene Christian, No. 19 Illinois State, No. 22 Dartmouth, No. 23 Jackson State and No. 25 Chattanooga. Full ESPN+ schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Texas State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Western Kentucky
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at Charlotte
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at South Carolina State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 1
|7 p.m.
|Yale at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|South Florida at Florida Atlantic
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 2
|Noon
|Duke at No. 5 Miami
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 19 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Noon
|Memphis at UTSA
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Stanford at NC State
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Concordia at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Pennsylvania at Brown
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Lehigh at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dayton at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Cornell at Princeton
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Dakota at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lafayette at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Clark Atlanta
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Delaware State at Howard
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Harvard at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Furman at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Lincoln (CA) at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central State at Allen
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Maine at Oklahoma
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at UAB
Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at App State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Murray State at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Wofford at Samford
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Mercer
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Chris Carlin, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ ESPNU/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at T-No. 11 Iowa State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Marshall
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Navy at Rice
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Troy
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Montana State at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Weber State at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Davidson at San Diego
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Montana at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Austin Peay at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Morehouse at Miles College (AL)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Alabama State at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|UT Martin at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Texas A&M at South Carolina
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville at T-No. 11 Clemson
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|SEC Network/ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|TCU at Baylor
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Portland State at Sacramento State
|ESPN+