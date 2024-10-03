UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. | Saturday, Oct. 5

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. – BUY NOW

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Salt Lake City, UT, with UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. The signature event, featuring two can’t-miss championship fights, will be live from Delta Center on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

Knockout artists collide with the men’s UFC light heavyweight title on the line as champion Alex Pereira takes on No. 8 Khalil Rountree Jr. Pereira (11-2), one of the most devastating strikers the division has ever seen and the fastest two-division champion in UFC history, eyes his third title defense this year with another dominant performance and showstopping KO. Roundtree Jr. (14-5), The Ultimate Fighter season 23 alum and division record holder for most KO wins among active fighters, comes into Saturday on a five-fight win streak featuring four KOs, looking to make the most of this title opportunity with a statement finish against Pereira.

Co-Main Event

A grudge match 11 years in the making takes center stage when The Ultimate Fighter season 18 alums, champion Raquel Pennington and No. 1 contender Julianna Peña, go head-to-head for the women’s UFC bantamweight title. Pennington (16-9), who holds the division record for wins among active fighters, looks to make her first title defense following her victory over Mayra Bueno Silva earlier this year and extend her six-fight win streak. Peña (12-5), the former title holder with a statement submission win over Amanda Nunes in their first championship meeting, looks to regain her spot at the top of the division against Pennington in her 2024 debut.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

Former two-time men’s UFC featherweight champion, 2023 UFC Hall of Fame inductee and current No. 10 bantamweight contender José Aldo (32-8) faces off against No. 11 Mario Bautista (14-2), with Bautista currently riding a six-fight win streak.

2 women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (14-3) takes on No. 3 Kayla Harrison (17-1), the two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist in Judo making her second Octagon appearance, in a fight with direct title implications.

10 ranked men’s middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (13-3) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Kevin Holland (26-11) to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card as both look to build on wins last time out.

Can’t-Miss Early Prelim Highlight

In her UFC finale, former two-time, and first-ever, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-7) goes head-to-head with Tecia Pennington (13-7) in the night’s second fight on the same card as Tecia’s wife Raquel’s co-main event bout.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter )

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 10/3 7 p.m. UFC 307 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri.,

10/4 1:30 p.m. UFC 307 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC 307 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 10/5 6:30 p.m. UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Early Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 307 Presented by Bud Light: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 307 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. UFC Men’s Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Raquel Pennington (C) vs. Julianna Peña UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship Undercard José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista Undercard Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison Undercard Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland 8 p.m. Feature Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez Undercard Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria 6:30 p.m. Feature Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux Undercard Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington Undercard Court McGee vs. Tim Means

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]