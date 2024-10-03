UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. | Saturday, Oct. 5
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Salt Lake City, UT, with UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. The signature event, featuring two can't-miss championship fights, will be live from Delta Center on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 8 p.m. The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event
Knockout artists collide with the men’s UFC light heavyweight title on the line as champion Alex Pereira takes on No. 8 Khalil Rountree Jr. Pereira (11-2), one of the most devastating strikers the division has ever seen and the fastest two-division champion in UFC history, eyes his third title defense this year with another dominant performance and showstopping KO. Roundtree Jr. (14-5), The Ultimate Fighter season 23 alum and division record holder for most KO wins among active fighters, comes into Saturday on a five-fight win streak featuring four KOs, looking to make the most of this title opportunity with a statement finish against Pereira.
Co-Main Event
A grudge match 11 years in the making takes center stage when The Ultimate Fighter season 18 alums, champion Raquel Pennington and No. 1 contender Julianna Peña, go head-to-head for the women’s UFC bantamweight title. Pennington (16-9), who holds the division record for wins among active fighters, looks to make her first title defense following her victory over Mayra Bueno Silva earlier this year and extend her six-fight win streak. Peña (12-5), the former title holder with a statement submission win over Amanda Nunes in their first championship meeting, looks to regain her spot at the top of the division against Pennington in her 2024 debut.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- Former two-time men’s UFC featherweight champion, 2023 UFC Hall of Fame inductee and current No. 10 bantamweight contender José Aldo (32-8) faces off against No. 11 Mario Bautista (14-2), with Bautista currently riding a six-fight win streak.
- 2 women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (14-3) takes on No. 3 Kayla Harrison (17-1), the two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist in Judo making her second Octagon appearance, in a fight with direct title implications.
- 10 ranked men’s middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (13-3) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Kevin Holland (26-11) to kick off the ESPN+ PPV main card as both look to build on wins last time out.
Can’t-Miss Early Prelim Highlight
- In her UFC finale, former two-time, and first-ever, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-7) goes head-to-head with Tecia Pennington (13-7) in the night’s second fight on the same card as Tecia’s wife Raquel’s co-main event bout.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
10/3
|7 p.m.
|UFC 307 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri.,
10/4
|1:30 p.m.
|UFC 307 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UFC 307 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|Sat.,
10/5
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 307 Presented by Bud Light: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr. (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 307 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alex Pereira (C) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|UFC Men’s Light Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Raquel Pennington (C) vs. Julianna Peña
|UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
|Undercard
|José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
|Undercard
|Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison
|Undercard
|Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Undercard
|Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
|Undercard
|Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez
|Undercard
|Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria
|6:30 p.m.
|Feature
|Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|Undercard
|Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
|Undercard
|Court McGee vs. Tim Means
