UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway | Saturday, Oct. 26

Special Start Times:

2 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

10 a.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend from Abu Dhabi with UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway. The signature event, featuring a showdown for the UFC featherweight championship, will be live from Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26 at a special 2 p.m. ET start time, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 10 a.m.

Main Event

Tactical strikers collide when champion Ilia Topuria goes head-to-head with No. 2 Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title. Topuria (15-0), the UFC’s youngest current champion and the only one with an undefeated career record, comes off his title-winning KO over multi-year champion Alexander Volkanovski, looking to continue his reign in the new featherweight era. Holloway (26-7), the former featherweight champion who holds multiple division records and the overall UFC mark for most significant strikes landed (3,378), is also coming off his own showstopping BMF title victory featuring a last-second KO at UFC 300 aiming to regain his spot atop the division.

Co-Main Event

Two of the UFC middleweight division’s top contenders collide when No. 3 Robert Whittaker takes on No. 13 Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round, co-main event battle with significant title implications. Whittaker (27-7), the former middleweight champion and The Ultimate Fighter alum (2012) and head coach (2018), comes into Saturday with two consecutive wins this year, including a statement first round KO his last time out, looking to make his case for another shot at the title. Chimaev (13-0), a rising star with 11 career finishes in 13 fights, puts his undefeated record on the line as he makes his 2024 debut.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

1 light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1) puts his 12-fight unbeaten streak on the line against No. 5 Aleksandar Rakić (14-4) in a top five fight with potential title implications.

Undefeated No. 12 featherweight Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum, No. 14 Dan Ige (18-8), in Ige’s first fight since his impressive performance at UFC 303 on a few hours’ notice.

The undefeated Shara Magomedov (14-0) makes his fourth Octagon appearance in a middleweight bout against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Armen Petrosyan (9-3) to open the ESPN+ PPV main card.

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 10/24 8:30 a.m. UFC 308 Press Conference: Topuria vs. Holloway ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

10/25 9 a.m. UFC 308 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Topuria vs. Holloway ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 11:30 a.m. UFC 308 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Topuria vs. Holloway ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Topuria vs. Holloway ESPN2 Sat., 10/26 10 a.m. UFC 308 Presented by Bud Light: Topuria vs. Holloway (Prelims) ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 2 p.m. UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 5 p.m.* UFC 308 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Topuria vs. Holloway ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

2 p.m. Main Ilia Topuria (C) vs. Max Holloway UFC Featherweight Championship Co-Main Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev Undercard Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić Undercard Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige Undercard Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan 10 a.m. Feature Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira Undercard Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Undercard Mateusz Rębecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai Undercard Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett Undercard Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo Undercard Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva Undercard Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

