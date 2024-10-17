UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Rising middleweight contenders No. 13 Anthony Hernandez and No. 14 Michel Pereira both look to continue their winning ways and move towards the top of the division in a main event that promises an exciting finish. Hernandez (12-2), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, comes into his first UFC main event appearance on a five-fight win streak, featuring stoppage victories in his last three Octagon appearances. Pereira (31-11) has also earned three consecutive stoppage wins since his move to middleweight, all in the first round within 1:06 or less, as part of his eight overall victories in a row.

Co-Main Event:

A ranked bantamweight battle in the co-main event sees No. 10 Rob Font going head-to-head against No. 12 Kyler Phillips. Font (20-8), a UFC veteran with over a decade of experience in the Octagon, aims for a statement victory to cement his spot in the division’s top ten in his 2024 debut. Phillips (12-2), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who made his first UFC Fight Night appearance in Feb. 2020 and has built a 6-1 record in the Octagon since then, comes into his second fight of the year looking to extend his current three-fight win streak.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 10/17 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 10/18 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira ESPN+ Sat. 10/19 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira Co-Main Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips Undercard Charles Johnson vs. Sumudaerji Undercard Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda 4 p.m. Feature Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev Undercard Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto Undercard Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal Undercard Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed Undercard Melissa Martinez vs. Alice Ardelean Undercard Austen Lane vs. Robelis Despaigne

