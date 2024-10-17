UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira
Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas: Saturday, Oct. 19 on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs. Pereira live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- Rising middleweight contenders No. 13 Anthony Hernandez and No. 14 Michel Pereira both look to continue their winning ways and move towards the top of the division in a main event that promises an exciting finish. Hernandez (12-2), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, comes into his first UFC main event appearance on a five-fight win streak, featuring stoppage victories in his last three Octagon appearances. Pereira (31-11) has also earned three consecutive stoppage wins since his move to middleweight, all in the first round within 1:06 or less, as part of his eight overall victories in a row.
Co-Main Event:
- A ranked bantamweight battle in the co-main event sees No. 10 Rob Font going head-to-head against No. 12 Kyler Phillips. Font (20-8), a UFC veteran with over a decade of experience in the Octagon, aims for a statement victory to cement his spot in the division’s top ten in his 2024 debut. Phillips (12-2), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who made his first UFC Fight Night appearance in Feb. 2020 and has built a 6-1 record in the Octagon since then, comes into his second fight of the year looking to extend his current three-fight win streak.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- Expert picks and best bets
- ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’: Season 8 results
- Dana White’s Contender Series
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET):
|Thu. 10/17
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri. 10/18
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira
|ESPN+
|Sat. 10/19
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Hernandez vs. Pereira (Main Card)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Hernandez vs. Pereira
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
|Co-Main
|Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips
|Undercard
|Charles Johnson vs. Sumudaerji
|Undercard
|Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman
|Undercard
|Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Matheus Nicolau vs. Asu Almabayev
|Undercard
|Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto
|Undercard
|Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal
|Undercard
|Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed
|Undercard
|Melissa Martinez vs. Alice Ardelean
|Undercard
|Austen Lane vs. Robelis Despaigne
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]