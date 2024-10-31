UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Albazi

8 p.m. ET: Main Card | 5 p.m. ET: Prelims

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC travels to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi, live from Rogers Place on Saturday, Nov. 2, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 8 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 5 p.m.

Main Event

No. 2 ranked UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno clashes with No. 3 Amir Albazi in the main event. Former two-time UFC Flyweight Champion, Moreno (21-8-2) returns to action after an eight-month hiatus, ready to defend his position in the rankings and rebound from a tough loss to Brandon Royval. Known for his resilience and finishing ability, Moreno is eager to make a statement against Albazi. Also returning after over a year off, Albazi (17-1) brings a six-fight win streak into the Octagon and looks to cement his spot among the division’s elite with a victory over the former champion.

Co-Main Event

Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and rising star Erin Blanchfield meet in a high-stakes co-main event that could shape the future of the flyweight division. No. 5 ranked Namajunas (14-6) is riding a two-fight win streak after decision victories over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. Now firmly settled into her new weight class, she’s eyeing a title shot with another impressive performance. No. 3 ranked Blanchfield (12-2) aims to return to the win column after suffering her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot in March. She began her UFC tenure with six straight victories and is eager to reestablish her momentum with a win over the former champion.

ESPN+, ESPN.com , ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 10/31 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 11/1 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPN2 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Moreno vs. Albazi ESPN+ Sat. 11/2 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Albazi (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Moreno vs. Albazi (Main Card) 11 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Moreno vs. Albazi ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

8 PM Main Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Co-Main Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas Undercard Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz Undercard Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro Undercard Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles 5 PM Feature Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz Undercard Ariane Da Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry Undercard Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal Undercard Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Undercard Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson Undercard Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic

For More Information on ESPN+