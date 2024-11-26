2024 PFL World Championship | Friday, Nov. 29

2024 PFL World Championship: 1 p.m. ET

A Day of Championship MMA Action on ESPN+ Begins with the PFL MENA Championship: 7:15 a.m. ET

PFL action returns to ESPN+ this Friday with a day of championship MMA action from King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PFL concludes its signature Global Season format with the 2024 PFL World Championship, featuring six title fights for six, one-million-dollar paydays. The can’t-miss day begins with the PFL MENA Championship, an exciting conclusion to the inaugural season, featuring four championship bouts.

Both marquee events are available live on ESPN+ to all subscribers. PFL World Championship action gets underway at 1 p.m. ET, with the PFL MENA Championship beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Highlights

PFL World Championship – “It All Comes Down To This”

The final two competitors in the Men’s Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, and Women’s Flyweight divisions will be vying for the one-million-dollar purse and the right to be called the 2024 PFL World Champion. Two-Time Champions: Brendan Loughnane (30-5), the 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion, and Impa Kasanganay (18-4), the 2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion, both look to take home their respective division titles for a second time. Kasanganay also aims to become the PFL’s first-ever, back-to-back champion at Light Heavyweight. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos : Ditcheva (13-0), the 2023 PFL Europe Champion with 12 finishes across her 13 career wins, puts her undefeated record on the line against MMA veteran Santos (22-3) in a battle of Flyweight division stars. 3-0 in the PFL Global Season: For the first time, all twelve competitors come into the championship with perfect 3-0 PFL Global Season records, looking to remain undefeated and emerge with the title.



PFL MENA Championship

PFL MENA’s inaugural season will culminate with four champions being crowned in the Men’s Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight divisions. PFL MENA creates a pathway for athletes from the region to compete in the PFL Global Season. The Road to the PFL MENA Championship : Go inside the journey of each championship competitor at PFLMENA.com



Expansive coverage of fight week events and surround programming available across ESPN platforms

ESPN will showcase a full lineup of PFL surround programming across its linear platforms leading up to the event, including PFL Champions – Best Moments PFL World Championship – Top Finishes Countdown Road to the 2024 PFL Championship Check ESPN’s schedule for upcoming details.

In-depth championship coverage continues across ESPN’s digital platforms with even more behind the scenes content and expert analysis. PFL Championship Weigh-In Show – Thu., 10 a.m. | ESPN+ View all live and on-demand PFL Championship content: ESPN+ | ESPN.com

Championship Cards (All times ET)

2024 PFL World Championship 1 p.m. Feature Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev Men’s Featherweight Championship 5 Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight Championship 4 Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Men’s Light Heavyweight Championship 3 Magomed Umalatov vs. Shamil Musaev Men’s Welterweight Championship 2 Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov Men’s Lightweight Championship 1 Denis Goltsov vs. Oleg Popov Men’s Heavyweight Championship PFL MENA Championship 7:15 a.m. Feature Abdelrahman Alhyasat vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani Men’s Featherweight PFL MENA Championship 9 Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Omar El Dafrawy Men’s Welterweight PFL MENA Championship 8 Hattan Al Saif vs. Lilia Osmani Women’s Atomweight* – 7 Ali Taleb vs. Rachid El Hazoume Men’s Bantamweight PFL MENA Championship 6 Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Georges Eid Men’s Lightweight PFL MENA Championship 5 Mansour Barnaoui vs. Alfie Davis Men’s Lightweight – 4 Slim Trabelsi vs. Abraham Bably Men’s Heavyweight – 3 Jesus Pinedo vs. Jeremy Kennedy Men’s Featherweight – 2 Asael Adjoudj vs. Jose Perez Men’s Featherweight – 1 Costello Van Steenis vs. Joao Dantas Men’s Middleweight –

* Amateur bout

