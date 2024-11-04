College Football’s Week 11 Showcases Stacked SEC on ABC Tripleheader, 12 Ranked Teams to Appear on ESPN Platforms
Undefeated No. 4 Miami, No. 9 BYU and No. 18 Army All on ESPN Platforms
Week 11 of college football across ESPN platforms features a dozen ranked squads and more than 75 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio. Week 11 is also highlighted by the first set of College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
ABC’s Saturday slate is spotlighted by a stacked SEC on ABC tripleheader. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU battle in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. The Crimson Tide-Tigers tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
At 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia hits the road to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath have the TV call, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At noon, fifth-ranked Texas hosts Florida in Austin on ABC, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George providing commentary from DKR. SEC Network will showcase the conference clash with a Command Center viewing option.
ESPN features ranked squads in all four windows Saturday, starting with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden calling undefeated No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 19 Clemson faces a road test at Virginia Tech with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call. In primetime, No. 7 Tennessee plays host to Mississippi State at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In the late-night window, undefeated ninth-ranked BYU takes on in-state rival Utah at 10:15 p.m. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony will be on the mic from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Unbeaten No. 18 Army looks to continue its winning streak with a road showdown against North Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will be on the ESPN2 call from Denton.
ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in Saturday showdowns this week. No. 24 Vanderbilt welcomes South Carolina to West End at 4:15 p.m. Dave Neal, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the call. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 23 Pittsburgh hosts Virginia.
Other highlighted matchups include:
- App State at Coastal Carolina | Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN
- Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Temple at Tulane | Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU
- Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
- UCF at Arizona State | Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
- Oklahoma at Missouri | Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
- Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
First College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled in Week 11
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2024 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, while ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.
ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 11 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida at No. 5 Texas, No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU. Additionally, 14 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 11 will make appearances on ESPN+, including a matchup with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 23 North Dakota, as well as No. 2 Montana State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 8 Incarnate Word, No. 13 Mercer, No. 14 Tarleton State, No. 15 Missouri State, No. 16 Abilene Christian, No. 17 Illinois State, No. 19 Central Arkansas, No. 22 UT Martin and No. 25 Harvard. Full ESPN+ schedule.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Nov 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Ball State
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov 6
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Kent State
Mike Corey, Craig Haubert
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 7
|8 p.m.
|App State at Coastal Carolina
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 8
|6 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|California at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Rice at Memphis
Beth Mowins, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 9
|Noon
|Florida at No. 5 Texas
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/SEC Network/ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Navy at South Florida
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Texas State at UL Monroe
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Long Island University at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Columbia at Harvard
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Brown at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lehigh at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Western Carolina at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Morgan State at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lafayette at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Fordham at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Marist at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morehead State at Davidson
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Mercer at VMI
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Butler at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UT Martin at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Illinois State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Missouri State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Indiana State at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Dakota State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Wofford at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tarleton State at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Albany State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Miles College (AL) at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Allen at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|UConn at UAB
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Marshall at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Idaho State at Weber State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Montana State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Samford
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Nicholls at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lamar at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Alabama at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama State at Grambling
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Army at North Texas
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Duke at NC State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at James Madison
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Temple at Tulane
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at UTEP
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Idaho at Portland State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|UCF at Arizona State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern State at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Missouri
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 23 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 9 BYU at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|UC Davis at Montana
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2