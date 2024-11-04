College Football’s Week 11 Showcases Stacked SEC on ABC Tripleheader, 12 Ranked Teams to Appear on ESPN Platforms

Week 11 of college football across ESPN platforms features a dozen ranked squads and more than 75 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio. Week 11 is also highlighted by the first set of College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

ABC’s Saturday slate is spotlighted by a stacked SEC on ABC tripleheader. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU battle in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. The Crimson Tide-Tigers tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

At 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia hits the road to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath have the TV call, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At noon, fifth-ranked Texas hosts Florida in Austin on ABC, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George providing commentary from DKR. SEC Network will showcase the conference clash with a Command Center viewing option.

ESPN features ranked squads in all four windows Saturday, starting with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden calling undefeated No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 19 Clemson faces a road test at Virginia Tech with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call. In primetime, No. 7 Tennessee plays host to Mississippi State at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In the late-night window, undefeated ninth-ranked BYU takes on in-state rival Utah at 10:15 p.m. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony will be on the mic from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Unbeaten No. 18 Army looks to continue its winning streak with a road showdown against North Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will be on the ESPN2 call from Denton.

ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in Saturday showdowns this week. No. 24 Vanderbilt welcomes South Carolina to West End at 4:15 p.m. Dave Neal, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the call. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 23 Pittsburgh hosts Virginia.

Other highlighted matchups include:

App State at Coastal Carolina | Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Temple at Tulane | Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

UCF at Arizona State | Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler

Oklahoma at Missouri | Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic



First College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled in Week 11

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2024 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, while ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

ESPN+ Spotlight

Week 11 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida at No. 5 Texas, No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU. Additionally, 14 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 11 will make appearances on ESPN+, including a matchup with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 23 North Dakota, as well as No. 2 Montana State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 8 Incarnate Word, No. 13 Mercer, No. 14 Tarleton State, No. 15 Missouri State, No. 16 Abilene Christian, No. 17 Illinois State, No. 19 Central Arkansas, No. 22 UT Martin and No. 25 Harvard. Full ESPN+ schedule.