College Football's Week 11 Showcases Stacked SEC on ABC Tripleheader, 12 Ranked Teams to Appear on ESPN Platforms

Undefeated No. 4 Miami, No. 9 BYU and No. 18 Army All on ESPN Platforms

Week 11 of college football across ESPN platforms features a dozen ranked squads and more than 75 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio. Week 11 is also highlighted by the first set of College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

ABC’s Saturday slate is spotlighted by a stacked SEC on ABC tripleheader. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU battle in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set to announce the action on ABC, while Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid and Mike Peasley will be on the ESPN Radio broadcast. The Crimson Tide-Tigers tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

At 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN Radio, No. 2 Georgia hits the road to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath have the TV call, with ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons leading the radio broadcast. At noon, fifth-ranked Texas hosts Florida in Austin on ABC, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George providing commentary from DKR. SEC Network will showcase the conference clash with a Command Center viewing option.

ESPN features ranked squads in all four windows Saturday, starting with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden calling undefeated No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech at noon. At 3:30 p.m., No. 19 Clemson faces a road test at Virginia Tech with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call. In primetime, No. 7 Tennessee plays host to Mississippi State at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor providing commentary. In the late-night window, undefeated ninth-ranked BYU takes on in-state rival Utah at 10:15 p.m. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony will be on the mic from Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Unbeaten No. 18 Army looks to continue its winning streak with a road showdown against North Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will be on the ESPN2 call from Denton.

ESPN’s college networks each have ranked teams in Saturday showdowns this week. No. 24 Vanderbilt welcomes South Carolina to West End at 4:15 p.m. Dave Neal, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the call. At 8 p.m., Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle announce the ACC Network action as No. 23 Pittsburgh hosts Virginia.

Other highlighted matchups include:

  • App State at Coastal Carolina | Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN
    • Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Temple at Tulane | Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
  • UCF at Arizona State | Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
  • Oklahoma at Missouri | Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

First College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled in Week 11
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2024 with the CFP Rankings Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis hosts the show, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, while ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 11 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: Florida at No. 5 Texas, No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU. Additionally, 14 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 11 will make appearances on ESPN+, including a matchup with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 3 South Dakota State and No. 23 North Dakota, as well as No. 2 Montana State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Southeast Missouri State, No. 8 Incarnate Word, No. 13 Mercer, No. 14 Tarleton State, No. 15 Missouri State, No. 16 Abilene Christian, No. 17 Illinois State, No. 19 Central Arkansas, No. 22 UT Martin and No. 25 Harvard. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Nov 5 7:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Ball State
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPN
Wed, Nov 6 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Ohio at Kent State
Mike Corey, Craig Haubert		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 7 8 p.m. App State at Coastal Carolina
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at East Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
Fri, Nov 8 6 p.m. Dartmouth at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
8 p.m. California at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
9 p.m. Rice at Memphis
Beth Mowins, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 9 Noon Florida at No. 5 Texas
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/SEC Network/ESPN+
Noon No. 4 Miami at Georgia Tech
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
Noon Navy at South Florida
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Texas State at UL Monroe
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPNU
Noon Long Island University at Sacred Heart ESPN+
Noon Columbia at Harvard ESPN+
Noon Brown at Yale ESPN+
Noon Lehigh at Holy Cross ESPN+
Noon Western Carolina at East Tennessee State ESPN+
Noon Morgan State at Delaware State ESPN+
1 p.m. Pennsylvania at Cornell ESPN+
1 p.m. Youngstown State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
1 p.m. Lafayette at Colgate ESPN+
1 p.m. Fordham at Bucknell ESPN+
1 p.m. Marist at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. Morehead State at Davidson ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Mercer at VMI ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb ESPN+
2 p.m. Butler at Valparaiso ESPN+
2 p.m. Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado ESPN+
2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Lindenwood ESPN+
2 p.m. UT Martin at Charleston Southern ESPN+
2 p.m. Tennessee State at Western Illinois ESPN+
2 p.m. Illinois State at Northern Iowa ESPN+
2 p.m. Missouri State at Murray State ESPN+
2 p.m. Indiana State at South Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. South Dakota State at North Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. Chattanooga at The Citadel ESPN+
2 p.m. Wofford at Furman ESPN+
2 p.m. Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
2 p.m. Tarleton State at West Georgia ESPN+
2 p.m. Fort Valley State at Albany State ESPN+
2 p.m. Miles College (AL) at Tuskegee ESPN+
2 p.m. Allen at Edward Waters ESPN+
2:30 p.m. UConn at UAB
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Marshall at Southern Miss ESPN+
3 p.m. Idaho State at Weber State ESPN+
3 p.m. Sacramento State at Montana State ESPN+
3 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Samford ESPN+
3 p.m. Nicholls at Houston Christian ESPN+
3 p.m. Lamar at Incarnate Word ESPN+
3 p.m. North Alabama at Southern Utah ESPN+
3 p.m. Alabama State at Grambling ESPN+
3 p.m. Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. No. 18 Army at North Texas
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Duke at NC State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. South Carolina State at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Georgia State at James Madison ESPN+
4 p.m. Temple at Tulane
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Kennesaw State at UTEP ESPN+
4 p.m. Idaho at Portland State ESPN+
4 p.m. Abilene Christian at Austin Peay ESPN+
4:15 p.m. South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
4:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce ESPN+
5 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisiana ESPN+
6 p.m. Western Kentucky at New Mexico State ESPN+
7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
7 p.m. UCF at Arizona State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Northwestern State at SE Louisiana ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Jordan Reid, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. Oklahoma at Missouri
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Virginia at No. 23 Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Northern Arizona at Cal Poly ESPN+
10:15 p.m. No. 9 BYU at Utah
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
10:15 p.m. UC Davis at Montana
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40 NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
