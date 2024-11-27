ESPN AppESPN DigitalESPN FantasyESPN.comSocial MediaUncategorized
ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in October
ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in October for the 32nd consecutive month with 123.7 million unique visitors, nearly 25 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.
- Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 199.3 million unique users in October, 71% of the U.S. adult population.
- The ESPN App remained No. 1 in October, reaching 31.1 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category, and Saturday, October 26, was the ESPN App’s most used day ever (Source: Adobe Analytics).
- With 12.0 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App had its best October ever (Source: Adobe Analytics) and remained No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps.
- ESPN Social marked its 40th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties, with 738 million engagements in October.
