ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in October

ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in October for the 32nd consecutive month with 123.7 million unique visitors, nearly 25 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 199.3 million unique users in October, 71% of the U.S. adult population .

. The ESPN App remained No. 1 in October, reaching 31.1 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category, and Saturday, October 26, was the ESPN App’s most used day ever (Source: Adobe Analytics).

With 12.0 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App had its best October ever (Source: Adobe Analytics) and remained No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps.

ESPN Social marked its 40th month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties, with 738 million engagements in October.

