ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU Combine to Carry 270 NBA G League Games Across Regular Season, Playoffs, Finals and Winter Showcase

ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Games

ESPN platforms will carry a combined 270 NBA G League games, including from the Winter Showcase, beginning on Tuesday, November 12, at 12 p.m. ET when the Texas Legends visit the Oklahoma City Blue on ESPN+. Games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. For the full schedule: 2024-25 NBA G League Schedule.

The 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Presented by The General, the league’s premier in-season scouting event, will be featured across ESPN+, ESPNews and ESPNU and take place from Thursday, December 19, to Sunday, December 22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., culminating with the Championship Game on Sunday, December 22 on ESPNU.

Additionally, ESPN platforms will carry the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, including the 2025 NBA G League Finals.

Full 2024-25 NBA G League on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, Nov. 12 12 p.m. Texas Legends vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 12 7:30 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 12 8 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 13 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 13 10 p.m. Salt Lake City Stars vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 11 a.m. Mexico City Capitanes vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Charge vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 8 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 13 10 p.m. Valley Suns vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Sun, Nov. 17 8 p.m Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers ESPNU/ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 19 7 p.m Windy City Bulls vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 19 7 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 19 8 p.m Mexico City Capitanes vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 11 a.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 11 a.m. Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 11:30 a.m. Osceola Magic vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 9 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 10 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 20 10 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 21 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 21 8 p.m Texas Legends vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Nov. 21 8 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 6 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 7 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 8 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 8 p.m Oklahoma City Blue vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 8 p.m Osceola Magic vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 9 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Nov. 26 10 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 27 7 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Nov. 27 10 p.m Rip City Remix vs. South Bay Lakers ESPNU/ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 12 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 6 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 9 p.m Texas Legends vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 3 10 p.m Stockton Kings vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 4 11 a.m. Maine Celtics vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 4 12:30 p.m Osceola Magic vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 4 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 4 9 p.m Salt Lake City Stars vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 4 9:30 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 5 12 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 5 7 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 5 7:30 p.m Windy City Bulls vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 5 9 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 12 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 7:30 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 8 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 10 9 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 11 11 a.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 11 7 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 11 7 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 11 9 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Wed, Dec. 11 10 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 12 7 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 12 9 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 12 9 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 12 9 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Dec. 19 12 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNU Thu, Dec. 19 2:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNU Thu, Dec. 19 5 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNews Thu, Dec. 19 7:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNews Fri, Dec. 20 6:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 20 11 a.m. Winter Showcase ESPNU Fri, Dec. 20 1:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNU Fri, Dec. 20 4 p.m Winter Showcase ESPNews Sat, Dec. 21 5 p.m Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 21 7:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 21 12 p.m Winter Showcase (Semifinal) ESPNews Sat, Dec. 21 2:30 p.m Winter Showcase (Semifinal) ESPNews Sun, Dec. 22 11 a.m. Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 22 1:30 p.m Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 22 4 p.m Winter Showcase ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 22 7:30 p.m Winter Showcase (Championship) ESPNU Tue, Dec. 31 12 p.m Texas Legends vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 31 2 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Tue, Dec. 31 9 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 1 1 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 1 5 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 1 8 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 1 8 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 2 1 p.m Valley Suns vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 2 7 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 2 7 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 2 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 2 10 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 12:30 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 2 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 7 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 7 p.m Greensboro Swarm vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 8 p.m Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 10 p.m Salt Lake City Stars vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 7 10 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 8 12:30 p.m Osceola Magic vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 8 7 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 8 10 p.m Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 7 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 8 p.m Oklahoma City Blue vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 9 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 9 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 9 10 p.m Texas Legends vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 12:30 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 7 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 7 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 8 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 14 9 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 15 7 p.m Valley Suns vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 15 7 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 15 7:30 p.m Greensboro Swarm vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 15 8 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 15 8 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 16 1 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 16 7 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 16 8 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 16 9 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 21 7 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 21 8 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 21 9 p.m Oklahoma City Blue vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 21 9 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 7 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 7 p.m Windy City Bulls vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 7 p.m Capital City Go-Go vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 9:30 p.m Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 10 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 22 10 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 12:30 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 7 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 7 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 7 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 7:30 p.m Valley Suns vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 23 10 p.m Texas Legends vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 28 6 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 28 7 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 28 9 p.m Valley Suns vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Jan. 28 10 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 12 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 5 p.m Greensboro Swarm vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 7 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 9 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 9 p.m Valley Suns vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 9:30 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 10 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Wed, Jan. 29 10 p.m Texas Legends vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 7 p.m Westchester Knicks vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 8 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 9 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Thu, Jan. 30 10 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 11 a.m. Osceola Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 7:30 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 9 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 9 p.m Capital City Go-Go vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 4 9 p.m Texas Legends vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 5 8 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 5 9 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 6 12 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 6 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 6 8 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 11 11 a.m. Windy City Bulls vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 11 11:30 a.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 11 a.m. Delaware Blue Coats vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 11:30 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 11:30 a.m. Mexico City Capitanes vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 12:30 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 7 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 8 p.m Westchester Knicks vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 12 10 p.m Austin Spurs vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 7 p.m Oklahoma City Blue vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 7 p.m Windy City Bulls vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 7:30 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 8 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 9 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 9 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 10 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Santa Cruz Warriors ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 13 10 p.m Austin Spurs vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 12:30 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 7 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 7 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 7 p.m Capital City Go-Go vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 7:30 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 8 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs Memphis Hustle. ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 20 10 p.m Rip City Remix vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m Cleveland Charge vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7 p.m Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 7:30 p.m Texas Legends vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Tue, Feb. 25 9 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 26 2 p.m Greensboro Swarm vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 26 2 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 26 7 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Wed, Feb. 26 9 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 27 12 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 27 7:30 p.m Texas Legends vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 27 8 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Thu, Feb. 27 10 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 11 a.m. Maine Celtics vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 11:30 a.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 12 p.m Westchester Knicks vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 12 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 12:30 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Indiana Mad Ants ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 8 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 8 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 4 10 p.m Valley Suns vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 5 11 a.m. Osceola Magic vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 5 12 p.m Salt Lake City Stars vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 5 9:30 p.m Mexico City Capitanes vs. Rip City Remix ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 5 10 p.m Wisconsin Herd vs. Santa Cruz Warriors ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 2 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 8 p.m Westchester Knicks vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 8 p.m Grand Rapids Gold vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 8 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 8 p.m Texas Legends vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 6 9 p.m Capital City Go-Go vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 11 a.m. Long Island Nets vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 7 p.m College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 7 p.m Greensboro Swarm vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 7:30 p.m San Diego Clippers vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 8 p.m Salt Lake City Stars vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 10 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 11 10 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Motor City Cruise ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 7 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Cleveland Charge ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 7 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 8 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Birmingham Squadron ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 8 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 12 8 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 13 11 a.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 13 7 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 13 8 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 13 10 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 18 1 p.m Delaware Blue Coats vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 18 1 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 18 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 18 8 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 18 10 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 12:30 p.m Mexico City Capitanes vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 1 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 1 p.m Stockton Kings vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 3 p.m Memphis Hustle vs. Valley Suns ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 7 p.m Westchester Knicks vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 7 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 19 7:30 p.m South Bay Lakers vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 11 a.m. Indiana Mad Ants vs. Delaware Blue Coats ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 7 p.m Osceola Magic vs. Maine Celtics ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 7 p.m Long Island Nets vs. Wisconsin Herd ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 8 p.m Iowa Wolves vs. Austin Spurs ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 8 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 10 p.m Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. San Diego Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 25 7:30 p.m Texas Legends vs. Iowa Wolves ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 25 8 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 25 8 p.m Birmingham Squadron vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 25 10 p.m Valley Suns vs. Mexico City Capitanes ESPN+ Tue, Mar. 25 10 p.m Santa Cruz Warriors vs. South Bay Lakers ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 26 7 p.m Capital City Go-Go vs. College Park Skyhawks ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 26 7 p.m Motor City Cruise vs. Osceola Magic ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 26 7 p.m Maine Celtics vs. Westchester Knicks ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 26 8 p.m Rip City Remix vs. Oklahoma City Blue ESPN+ Wed, Mar. 26 10 p.m Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Stockton Kings ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 27 7 p.m Indiana Mad Ants vs. Grand Rapids Gold ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 27 8 p.m Austin Spurs vs. Memphis Hustle ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 27 9 p.m Mexico City Capitanes vs. Salt Lake City Stars ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 27 10 p.m Texas Legends vs. Valley Suns ESPN+



ESPN media contact: [email protected].

