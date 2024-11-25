ESPN Names Alex Farmartino Vice President of Production for ACC Network and NCAA Studio

Award-winning producer will oversee ACCN, College GameDay men’s and women’s basketball shows and NCAA Championship studio presentation

Veteran ESPN producer Alex Farmartino has been promoted to Vice President of Production for ACC Network and NCAA Studio. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of ACC Network, ESPN’s college network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports, as well as the College GameDay franchise for men’s and women’s basketball and select NCAA Championship studio content.

An Emmy Award-winning producer, Farmartino has been involved in the production of Atlantic Coast Conference content for more than 20 years. In addition to being part of the ESPN team since the ACC Network launched in 2019, he brings a wealth of ACC experience from his previous positions at Raycom Sports.

“Alex has devoted a majority of his professional career to Atlantic Coast Conference sports and he brings tremendous experience from all levels of production to this role,” said Meg Aronowitz, ESPN Senior Vice President of Production. “His deep passion, knowledge and enthusiasm for the ACC and college sports makes him uniquely qualified to lead this talented team.”

Farmartino joined ESPN in 2019 as a live event producer for the ACC Network launch. Throughout his five years with the company, he has served as the lead game producer for ACC Network football and basketball coverage. He was also the lead game producer for the UFL (2024) and has produced golf, soccer, baseball and softball on ESPN platforms.

Prior to ESPN, Farmartino spent 15 years at Raycom Sports working on various projects that focused on ACC content and the production company’s relationship with the conference. He produced nationally syndicated live broadcasts of ACC basketball and football games and ended his tenure at Raycom Sports as the Coordinating Producer of live events, documentaries and production.

“As a University of Virginia graduate and someone who has spent two decades covering the ACC for Raycom Sports and now ESPN, this conference is near and dear to my heart,” said Farmartino. “Our ACC Network team will excel at bringing viewers the many great stories – past, present and future – of this proud league.”

A 2004 graduate of the University of Virginia, Farmartino is a 17-time Midsouth Regional Emmy Award winner in categories including Sports/Event Broadcast, Sports Program/Series, Sports Segment, Topical Documentary and more. During his time at Raycom Sports, the team won 34 Emmy Awards including seven wins in eight years in the Live Sports Broadcast category and six consecutive wins in the Sports Feature category.

Farmartino will be based in Charlotte and will support the ACC Network studio production team at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.

