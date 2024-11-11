ESPN Platforms Present More than Half of Top 25 in Week 12 – SEC on ABC Tripleheader Features No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee & No. 15 LSU

ESPN Platforms Boast Week 12’s Only Pair of Ranked-vs.-Ranked Showdowns: No. 7 Vols at No. 3 Bulldogs, No. 23 Clemson at No. 18 Pittsburgh

Week 12 of college football features more than 80 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including 14 ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.

ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 7 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia meet in a must-win matchup to keep SEC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will announce the action from Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At noon, No. 5 Texas renews their longstanding rivalry against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the first conference clash between the Longhorns and Razorbacks since 1991, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will have the ABC call from Fayetteville. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will be on the mic from Gainesville as No. 15 LSU looks to bounce back against Florida on ABC.

ESPN boasts ranked teams in all four windows Saturday, starting with the other ranked-on-ranked showdown of Week 12 in No. 23 Clemson on the road at No. 18 Pittsburgh. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the ACC action from Acrisure Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Boston College takes on No. 13 SMU featuring Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. In primetime, No. 19 Kansas State hosts Arizona State at 7 p.m., as Dave Flemming, former Sun Devils QB Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up on the mic from Manhattan. In the late-night window, No. 9 BYU looks to keep its unbeaten season as they welcome Kansas to Provo. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are slated for the 10:15 p.m. call.

ESPN’s college networks showcase a trio of Top 25 squads Saturday, including:

  • No. 14 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State | 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
    • Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
  • No. 22 Louisville at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
    • Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
  • No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network & ESPN Radio
    • TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
    • Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley

Other highlighted matchups on Saturday include:

  • Utah at No. 20 Colorado | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio
    • Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimons

ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 12 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: No. 5 Texas at Arkansas, No. 15 LSU at Florida and No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. No. 11 Alabama will also play host to FCS No. 9 Mercer on the platform with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Ashley Stroehlein on the call. Additionally, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 12 will make appearances on ESPN+, including two matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 14 Missouri State vs. No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 Montana State vs. No. 4 UC Davis.

Additional appearances include: No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Tarleton State, No. 13 Southeast Missouri State, No. 15 Abilene Christian, No. 16 Illinois State, No. 19 UT Martin, No. 20 Jackson State, No. 23 South Carolina State and No. 24 Dartmouth. Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 12
Rankings shown are Week 11 CFP Rankings

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Nov 12 7 p.m. Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Central Michigan at Toledo
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Wed, Nov 13 7 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Ohio
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 14 7:30 p.m. East Carolina at Tulsa
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  8 p.m. Grambling at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 15 8 p.m. North Texas at UTSA
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Howard at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Sat, Nov 16 11:30 a.m. Utah at No. 20 Colorado
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimons		 ESPN Radio
Noon No. 5 Texas at Arkansas
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ABC/ESPN+
Noon No. 23 Clemson at No. 18 Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ESPN
Noon Tulane at Navy
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Coast Guard Academy at Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert		 ESPN+
Noon Clark Atlanta at Miles College (Ala.) ESPNU
Noon Liberty at Massachusetts ESPN+
Noon Lawrence Tech at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+
Noon Princeton at Yale ESPN+
Noon Columbia at Brown ESPN+
Noon Northern Iowa at Youngstown State ESPN+
Noon Colgate at Lehigh ESPN+
Noon Bucknell at Holy Cross ESPN+
Noon Presbyterian at Marist ESPN+
Noon Furman at East Tennessee State ESPN+
Noon Delaware State at Norfolk State ESPN+
Noon Sacred Heart at Merrimack ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Stonehill at Lafayette ESPN+
12:45 p.m. UL Monroe at Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
1 p.m. Charleston Southern at Eastern Illinois ESPN+
1 p.m. Dartmouth at Cornell ESPN+
1 p.m. Harvard at Pennsylvania ESPN+
1 p.m. Illinois State at Indiana State ESPN+
1 p.m. South Dakota at North Dakota ESPN+
1 p.m. Georgetown at Fordham ESPN+
1 p.m. VMI at Western Carolina ESPN+
1 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Marshall ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Murray State at Kentucky
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN+/SECN+
1:30 p.m. Samford at Chattanooga ESPN+
1:30 p.m. The Citadel at Wofford ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb ESPN+
2 p.m. Mercer at No. 11 Alabama
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein		 ESPN+/SECN+
2 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Temple
James Westling, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Florida International at Jacksonville State ESPN+
2 p.m. Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado ESPN+
2 p.m. Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+
2 p.m. Morehead State at Drake ESPN+
2 p.m. Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce ESPN+
2 p.m. McNeese at Northwestern State ESPN+
2 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay ESPN+
3 p.m. Portland State at Montana ESPN+
3 p.m. Tennessee Tech at UT Martin ESPN+
3 p.m. Southern Illinois at South Dakota State ESPN+
3 p.m. Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
3 p.m. Jackson State at Alabama State ESPN+
3 p.m. Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPN+
3 p.m. Sam Houston at Kennesaw State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 15 LSU at Florida
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 13 SMU
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. No. 22 Louisville at Stanford
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Missouri State at North Dakota State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. South Florida at Charlotte
Justin Kutcher, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Baylor at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
4 p.m. James Madison at Old Dominion
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
4 p.m. South Carolina State at Morgan State
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Troy at Georgia Southern ESPN+
4 p.m. Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
4 p.m. Nicholls at Lamar ESPN+
4 p.m. West Georgia at Utah Tech ESPN+
4 p.m. Stetson at San Diego ESPN+
4:15 p.m. No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
5 p.m. Arkansas State at Georgia State ESPN+
5 p.m. Sacramento State at Cal Poly ESPN+
5 p.m. Southern Utah at Central Arkansas ESPN+
7 p.m. Arizona State at No. 19 Kansas State
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
7 p.m. Abilene Christian at Tarleton State ESPN+
7 p.m. South Alabama at Louisiana ESPN+
7 p.m. Southern Miss at Texas State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge		 ABC/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. New Mexico State at No. 14 Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
8 p.m. UAB at Memphis
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Montana State at UC Davis ESPN+
8 p.m. Weber State at Idaho ESPN+
10:15 p.m. Kansas at No. 9 BYU
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN

 

