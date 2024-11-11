ESPN Platforms Present More than Half of Top 25 in Week 12 – SEC on ABC Tripleheader Features No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee & No. 15 LSU

Week 12 of college football features more than 80 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including 14 ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.

ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 7 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia meet in a must-win matchup to keep SEC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will announce the action from Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET.

At noon, No. 5 Texas renews their longstanding rivalry against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the first conference clash between the Longhorns and Razorbacks since 1991, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will have the ABC call from Fayetteville. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will be on the mic from Gainesville as No. 15 LSU looks to bounce back against Florida on ABC.

ESPN boasts ranked teams in all four windows Saturday, starting with the other ranked-on-ranked showdown of Week 12 in No. 23 Clemson on the road at No. 18 Pittsburgh. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the ACC action from Acrisure Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Boston College takes on No. 13 SMU featuring Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. In primetime, No. 19 Kansas State hosts Arizona State at 7 p.m., as Dave Flemming, former Sun Devils QB Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up on the mic from Manhattan. In the late-night window, No. 9 BYU looks to keep its unbeaten season as they welcome Kansas to Provo. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are slated for the 10:15 p.m. call.

ESPN’s college networks showcase a trio of Top 25 squads Saturday, including:

No. 14 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State | 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi

No. 22 Louisville at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber

No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network & ESPN Radio TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley



Other highlighted matchups on Saturday include:

Utah at No. 20 Colorado | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimons



ESPN+ Spotlight

Week 12 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: No. 5 Texas at Arkansas, No. 15 LSU at Florida and No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. No. 11 Alabama will also play host to FCS No. 9 Mercer on the platform with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Ashley Stroehlein on the call. Additionally, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 12 will make appearances on ESPN+, including two matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 14 Missouri State vs. No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 Montana State vs. No. 4 UC Davis.

Additional appearances include: No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Tarleton State, No. 13 Southeast Missouri State, No. 15 Abilene Christian, No. 16 Illinois State, No. 19 UT Martin, No. 20 Jackson State, No. 23 South Carolina State and No. 24 Dartmouth. Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 12

Rankings shown are Week 11 CFP Rankings