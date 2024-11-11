ESPN Platforms Present More than Half of Top 25 in Week 12 – SEC on ABC Tripleheader Features No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee & No. 15 LSU
ESPN Platforms Boast Week 12’s Only Pair of Ranked-vs.-Ranked Showdowns: No. 7 Vols at No. 3 Bulldogs, No. 23 Clemson at No. 18 Pittsburgh
Week 12 of college football features more than 80 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio this week, including 14 ranked squads featured on ESPN platforms.
ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 7 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia meet in a must-win matchup to keep SEC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will announce the action from Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET.
At noon, No. 5 Texas renews their longstanding rivalry against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the first conference clash between the Longhorns and Razorbacks since 1991, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will have the ABC call from Fayetteville. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will be on the mic from Gainesville as No. 15 LSU looks to bounce back against Florida on ABC.
ESPN boasts ranked teams in all four windows Saturday, starting with the other ranked-on-ranked showdown of Week 12 in No. 23 Clemson on the road at No. 18 Pittsburgh. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will announce the ACC action from Acrisure Stadium. At 3:30 p.m., Boston College takes on No. 13 SMU featuring Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden on the call. In primetime, No. 19 Kansas State hosts Arizona State at 7 p.m., as Dave Flemming, former Sun Devils QB Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up on the mic from Manhattan. In the late-night window, No. 9 BYU looks to keep its unbeaten season as they welcome Kansas to Provo. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are slated for the 10:15 p.m. call.
ESPN’s college networks showcase a trio of Top 25 squads Saturday, including:
- No. 14 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State | 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
- Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
- No. 22 Louisville at Stanford | 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
- Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
- No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network & ESPN Radio
- TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
Other highlighted matchups on Saturday include:
- Utah at No. 20 Colorado | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimons
ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 12 on ESPN+ will be highlighted by three ABC simulcasts: No. 5 Texas at Arkansas, No. 15 LSU at Florida and No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. No. 11 Alabama will also play host to FCS No. 9 Mercer on the platform with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Ashley Stroehlein on the call. Additionally, 15 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 12 will make appearances on ESPN+, including two matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 14 Missouri State vs. No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 Montana State vs. No. 4 UC Davis.
Additional appearances include: No. 3 South Dakota State, No. 5 South Dakota, No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 12 Tarleton State, No. 13 Southeast Missouri State, No. 15 Abilene Christian, No. 16 Illinois State, No. 19 UT Martin, No. 20 Jackson State, No. 23 South Carolina State and No. 24 Dartmouth. Full ESPN+ schedule.
ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 12
Rankings shown are Week 11 CFP Rankings
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Toledo
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Ohio
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Miami (Ohio)
Shawn Kenney, Charlie Strong
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 14
|7:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at Tulsa
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Grambling at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 15
|8 p.m.
|North Texas at UTSA
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Howard at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Sat, Nov 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Utah at No. 20 Colorado
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimons
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|No. 5 Texas at Arkansas
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 23 Clemson at No. 18 Pittsburgh
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|Noon
|Tulane at Navy
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Coast Guard Academy at Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Clark Atlanta at Miles College (Ala.)
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Liberty at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lawrence Tech at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Princeton at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Columbia at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Colgate at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Bucknell at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Presbyterian at Marist
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Furman at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Delaware State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Sacred Heart at Merrimack
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Stonehill at Lafayette
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Auburn
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Harvard at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Illinois State at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|South Dakota at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgetown at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|VMI at Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Marshall
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Murray State at Kentucky
Richard Cross, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Samford at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|The Citadel at Wofford
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Tennessee State at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at No. 11 Alabama
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|2 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Temple
James Westling, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Florida International at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Morehead State at Drake
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|McNeese at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Portland State at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU at Florida
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 13 SMU
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Louisville at Stanford
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Missouri State at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|South Florida at Charlotte
Justin Kutcher, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Baylor at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|James Madison at Old Dominion
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Morgan State
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Troy at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Idaho State at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Nicholls at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Georgia at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Stetson at San Diego
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 24 Missouri at South Carolina
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Central Arkansas
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 19 Kansas State
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:45 p.m.
|New Mexico State at No. 14 Texas A&M
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|UAB at Memphis
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Montana State at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Weber State at Idaho
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 9 BYU
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN