ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and SEC Nation Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Descend on Athens for Week 12 Top-10 Showdown Featuring No. 7 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and SEC Nation Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet travel to Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, for a Week 12 clash between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Tennessee. GameDay will be live from Myers Quad (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN & ESPNU), while SEC Nation will originate from the Special Collections Library (10 a.m. – noon, SEC Network).

This is just the seventh time that GameDay and SEC Nation are visiting the same game site in the regular season, following Florida vs. Georgia (2018), LSU at Alabama (2019), Kentucky at Georgia (2021), Alabama at Tennessee (2022), Tennessee at Georgia (2022) and Texas at Alabama (2023).

Rece Davis hosts College GameDay with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

The Week 12 trip marks College GameDay’s 10th all-time visit to Athens. Overall, it is slated to be the Bulldogs’ 38th appearance on the show, the sixth most of any team.

Additional information will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter, College GameDay’s Twitter and SEC Network’s social accounts. For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation, her eighth season in the host’s chair and her ninth on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. ET, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape.

The Special Collections Library will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Media Contact:

College GameDay – Julie McKay at [email protected]

SEC Nation – Katie Callahan at [email protected]