ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker on Saturday, LALIGA, German Cup and more

High-scoring Harry Kane and FC Bayern München visit Borussia Dortmund for Der Klassiker, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund host Harry Kane – the fastest player to score 50 Bundesliga goals – and first-ranked FC Bayern München in Der Klassiker, the first of German football’s fiercest rivalry match in the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. ESPN+ exclusive match coverage will be streamed in English and Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Kane came off a three-goal performance last Friday at Munich’s Allianz Arena against FC Augsburg, leading FC Bayern München’s frontline against their league rival Borussia Dortmund.

Commentators Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English), Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match, with pitchside reporting and analysis from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund by Germany-based Bundesliga reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger; and Moises Llorens (Spanish).

A one-hour ESPN FC Pregame Special, hosted by Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno, alongside Lutz Pfannenstiel, will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger will provide pitchside analysis.

Der Klassiker Matchday 12 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Sat, Nov 30 11:30 a.m. Der Klassiker ESPN FC Pregame Special

Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno and Lutz Pfannenstiel (English)Pitchside Reporters: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Thomas Hitzlsperger (English) Moises Llorens (Spanish) ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern MünchenEnglish: Derek Rae and Stewart RobsonSpanish: Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever ESPN+ Immediately following the match Der Klassiker

ESPNFC Postgame SpecialMurray, Moreno, Pfannenstiel

Rhind-Tutt and Hitzlsperger ESPN+ 8 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 12 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 29 2:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ Sat, Nov. 30 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 1 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+

German Cup Round of 16: FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Rekordmeister FC Bayern München, sporting zero losses so far this season, host reigning Bundesliga and German Cup champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on Tuesday, December 2 at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

German Cup Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Tues, Dec. 3 12 p.m. Arminia Bielefeld vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+ 12 p.m. SSV Jahn Regensburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN2, ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Werder Bremen vs. SV Darmstadt 98 ESPN+

LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Las Palmas, Real Madrid vs. Getafe

Forwards Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and FC Barcelona host Las Palmas at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Saturday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will provide commentary.

On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Mbappé and Vini Jr., host Getafe at Santiago Bernabéu on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the match with reporters Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez from match site. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Postgame analysis will be provided immediately following on ESPNFC.

LALIGA – Matchday 15 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Nov. 29 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov. 30 8 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Las Palmas ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alaves vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec. 1 8 a.m. Villarreal vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec. 2 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Eredivisie: No. 2 FC Utrecht vs. No. 1 PSV

In a matchup between the top two teams in the Eredivisie first-ranked PSV Eindhoven travels to Stadion Galgenwaard to take on second-ranked FC Utrecht on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 12 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Nov. 30 2 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+ Sun, De. 1 6:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. PSV ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. AZ vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. N.E.C. vs. Ajax ESPN+

