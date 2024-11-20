Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of Featured Groups at CME Group Tour Championship, Finale of 2024 LPGA Tour Season

ESPN+ will stream live, exclusive coverage of the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla., beginning tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 8 a.m. ET.

The top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe will compete at the event for the LPGA Tour’s largest overall purse of $11 million, with the winner receiving $4 million, one of the biggest prizes in women’s sports.

Streaming more than 30 hours of coverage across all four days of the tournament, ESPN+ will present two Featured Groups from both the morning and afternoon waves each day.

Will Haskett will host the Featured Groups coverage alongside analyst Amanda Blumenhurst, with on-course reporting from Chantel McCabe and LPGA Tour major winner Sophia Popov.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 21

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Bailey Tardy/Madelene Sagstrom | 8:25 a.m. ET

Bailey Tardy – No. 91 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 51 in the Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (2024 Blue Bay LPGA)

Madelene Sagstrom – No. 54 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 52 in the Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio), four-time European Solheim Cup team member (2017, 2021, 2023, 2024), Olympian (2020)

Pajaree Annarukarn/Lexi Thompson | 8:35 a.m. ET

Pajaree Annarukarn – No. 61 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 49 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Lexi Thompson – No. 51 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 50 in the Race to the CME Globe, 11-time LPGA Tour winner, major champion (2014 Chevron Championship), seven-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024), two-time Olympian (2016, 2020), announced her retirement from playing full-time on the LPGA Tour

Afternoon Wave

Ally Ewing/Brooke Henderson | 11:35 a.m. ET

Brooke Henderson – No. 24 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 14 in Race to the CME Globe, 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion (2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, 2022 Amundi Evian Championship), three-time Olympian (2016, 2020, 2024)

Lilia Vu/Jin Young Ko | 11:45 a.m. ET

Lilia Vu – No. 2 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 11 in Race to the CME Globe, five-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion (2023 Chevron Championship, 2023 AIG Women’s Open), two-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member (2023, 2024), 2024 Olympian

Jin Young Ko – No. 9 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 12 in the Race to the CME Globe, 15-LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion (2019 Chevron Championship, Amundi Evian Championship), Olympian (2020, 2024)

ESPN+ coverage of Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

LPGA Tour on ESPN+

The CME Group Tour Championship on ESPN+ is part of a two-year agreement announced in November 2023, in which ESPN+ is presenting live Featured Group coverage of eight LPGA Tour tournaments through the 2025 season.

Following The Chevron Championship, the Cognizant Founders Cup and the FM Championship, CME Group Tour Championship is the last of four LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season.

This latest deal continues a longstanding relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC covered the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG Women’s Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on air.

