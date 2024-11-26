Men’s and Women’s Regular Season College Hockey on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Platform Event Matchup Location
11/26/2024 11:00 AM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
11/26/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey RIT Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
11/27/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
11/29/2024 9:00 AM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
11/29/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Sacred Heart Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
11/29/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
11/29/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Cloud State Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
11/29/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Wisconsin Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
11/29/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Sacred Heart Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
11/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Air Force Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
11/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Ohio State Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
11/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
11/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Army Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
11/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season RIT New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
11/29/2024 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Clarkson 1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
11/30/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Assumption Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
11/30/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Bentley Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
11/30/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Syracuse Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
11/30/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Cloud State Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
11/30/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
11/30/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey TBD TBD Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
11/30/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence St. Lawrence 1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
11/30/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Air Force Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
11/30/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Ohio State Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
11/30/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season RIT New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
11/30/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Wisconsin Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
11/30/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey TBD TBD Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
11/30/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
11/30/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
11/30/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
11/30/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
11/30/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
11/30/2024 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Clarkson 1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
11/30/2024 8:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Cornell Madison Square Garden – New York, NY, USA
12/01/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
12/01/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
12/01/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
12/01/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Assumption Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
12/03/2024 11:00 AM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Sacred Heart Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
12/04/2024 11:00 AM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
12/04/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
12/04/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
12/06/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/06/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Alaska Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colorado College Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
12/06/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Long Island University Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
12/06/2024 7:15 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
12/07/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Stonehill Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/07/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
12/07/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
12/07/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
12/07/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
12/07/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
12/07/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
12/07/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
12/07/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Long Island University Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Alaska Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colorado College Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
12/07/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/08/2024 3:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Stonehill Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/09/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
12/10/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Long Island University Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
12/11/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
12/13/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
12/13/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
12/13/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season USNTDP U-18 Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
12/14/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
12/14/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/14/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
12/14/2024 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season USNTDP U-18 New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
12/28/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
12/28/2024 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
12/29/2024 1:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Concordia University Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
12/29/2024 2:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Long Island University Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
12/29/2024 3:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Simon Fraser Univ UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
12/29/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
12/29/2024 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Bentley Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
12/29/2024 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season American International College Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
12/29/2024 7:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Simon Fraser Univ UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
12/29/2024 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
12/30/2024 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/03/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/03/2025 5:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season RPI Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPNU College Hockey Regular Season Denver Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/03/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/03/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/03/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/03/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/03/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/04/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/04/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/04/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/04/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/04/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/04/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/04/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Concordia University Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Denver Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/05/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
01/05/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/05/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/06/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Stonehill Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Sacred Heart Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/10/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/10/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Long Island University Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/10/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/10/2025 7:15 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
01/11/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/11/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/11/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/11/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/11/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/11/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Long Island University Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/11/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
01/11/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/11/2025 5:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/11/2025 6:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/11/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/14/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/14/2025 7:30 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/17/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
01/17/2025 6:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Stonehill UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/17/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/18/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
01/18/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/18/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/18/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/19/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/24/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Alaska-Fairbanks Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/24/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/24/2025 7:15 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
01/25/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/25/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/25/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/25/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/25/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/25/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/25/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/25/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
01/25/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Bentley Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Alaska-Fairbanks Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/26/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Stonehill Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/26/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Bentley Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Simon Fraser Univ Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/31/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
01/31/2025 5:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/31/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
01/31/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/01/2025 1:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
02/01/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/01/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/01/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/01/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/01/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence UConn XL Center – Hartford, CT, USA
02/01/2025 6:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
02/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/02/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/04/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/06/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/06/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
02/07/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/07/2025 7:15 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
02/08/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell UConn XL Center – Hartford, CT, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quinnipiac Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Colgate Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Princeton St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Cornell Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Dartmouth Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/08/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Harvard Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/08/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/08/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
02/09/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/12/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Alaska UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/14/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/14/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/14/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
02/15/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Maine Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Brown Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Union Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Yale Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Clarkson Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey St. Lawrence Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Rensselaer Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/15/2025 3:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/15/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/15/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/15/2025 6:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/15/2025 8:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
02/16/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Vermont Holy Cross Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
02/21/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
02/21/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/21/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Providence Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
02/21/2025 6:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston University UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
02/21/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey New Hampshire Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
02/22/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Merrimack Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/22/2025 2:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Northeastern Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
02/22/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Union Dartmouth Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
02/22/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey UConn Boston University Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/22/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Holy Cross Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Clarkson Colgate Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Brown Quinnipiac People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season St. Lawrence Cornell James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Rensselaer Harvard Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Yale Princeton Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
02/22/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Boston College New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
02/25/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
02/26/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey First Round TBD
02/26/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey First Round TBD
02/27/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Providence Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
02/28/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern UConn Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
03/01/2025 6:05 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Massachusetts UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Princeton Clarkson Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Cornell Rensselaer Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Quinnipiac St. Lawrence Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Colgate Union Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Harvard Brown Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Dartmouth Yale Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Vermont Maine Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston College New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quarterfinal TBD
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quarterfinal TBD
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quarterfinal TBD
03/01/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Quarterfinal TBD
03/01/2025 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
03/05/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Boston University Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
03/05/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Semifinal TBD
03/05/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ Women’s Regular Season College Hockey Semifinal TBD
03/06/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Northeastern Merrimack Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
03/06/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UConn Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
03/07/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
03/07/2025 7:15 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season New Hampshire UMass Lowell Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
03/08/2025 1:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Merrimack Boston College Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
03/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Maine Massachusetts Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
03/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season UMass Lowell New Hampshire Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
03/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Providence Northeastern Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
03/08/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season Boston University Vermont Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
03/12/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/12/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/12/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/15/2025 7:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/20/2025 4:00 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/20/2025 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
03/21/2025 7:30 PM ESPN+ College Hockey Regular Season TBD TBD TBD
