College HockeyESPN+Hockey
Men’s and Women’s Regular Season College Hockey on ESPN+
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Event
|Matchup
|Location
|11/26/2024
|11:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|11/26/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|RIT
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|11/27/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|11/29/2024
|9:00 AM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|11/29/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Sacred Heart
|Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
|11/29/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|11/29/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Cloud State
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|11/29/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Wisconsin
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|11/29/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Sacred Heart
|Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Air Force
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Ohio State
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Army
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|RIT
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|11/29/2024
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Clarkson
|1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Assumption
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Bentley
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Syracuse
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Cloud State
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|11/30/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|TBD
|TBD
|Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
|11/30/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|St. Lawrence
|1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Air Force
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|11/30/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Ohio State
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|11/30/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|RIT
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|11/30/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Wisconsin
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|11/30/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|TBD
|TBD
|Martire Family Arena – Fairfield, CT, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|11/30/2024
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Clarkson
|1980 Herb Brooks Arena – Lake Placid, NY, USA
|11/30/2024
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Cornell
|Madison Square Garden – New York, NY, USA
|12/01/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|12/01/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|12/01/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|12/01/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Assumption
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|12/03/2024
|11:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Sacred Heart
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|12/04/2024
|11:00 AM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|12/04/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|12/04/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/06/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Alaska
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colorado College
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Long Island University
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|12/06/2024
|7:15 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Stonehill
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/07/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|12/07/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|12/07/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|12/07/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|12/07/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|12/07/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Long Island University
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Alaska
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colorado College
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|12/07/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/08/2024
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Stonehill
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/09/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|12/10/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Long Island University
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|12/11/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|12/13/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|12/13/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|12/13/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|USNTDP U-18
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|12/14/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|12/14/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/14/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|12/14/2024
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|USNTDP U-18
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|12/28/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|12/28/2024
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|12/29/2024
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Concordia University
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|12/29/2024
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Long Island University
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|12/29/2024
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Simon Fraser Univ
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|12/29/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|12/29/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|12/29/2024
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Bentley
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|12/29/2024
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|American International College
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|12/29/2024
|7:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Simon Fraser Univ
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|12/29/2024
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|12/30/2024
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/03/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/03/2025
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|RPI
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Denver
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Denver
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/03/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/03/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/03/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/03/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/03/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/04/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/04/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/04/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/04/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/04/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/04/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/04/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Concordia University
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Denver
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/05/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|01/05/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/05/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/06/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Stonehill
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Sacred Heart
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/10/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/10/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Long Island University
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/10/2025
|7:15 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/11/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/11/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/11/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/11/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/11/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Long Island University
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/11/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|01/11/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/11/2025
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|6:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/11/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/14/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/14/2025
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|01/17/2025
|6:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Stonehill
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/17/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/18/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|01/18/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/18/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/18/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/19/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/24/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/24/2025
|7:15 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/25/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/25/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/25/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/25/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/25/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Bentley
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/26/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Stonehill
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/26/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Bentley
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Simon Fraser Univ
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|01/31/2025
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|01/31/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/01/2025
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|02/01/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/01/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/01/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/01/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/01/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|UConn
|XL Center – Hartford, CT, USA
|02/01/2025
|6:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|02/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/02/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/04/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/06/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/06/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|02/07/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/07/2025
|7:15 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|02/08/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|UConn
|XL Center – Hartford, CT, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quinnipiac
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Colgate
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Princeton
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Cornell
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Dartmouth
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/08/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Harvard
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/08/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/08/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|02/09/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/12/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Alaska
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/14/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/14/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/14/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Maine
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Brown
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Union
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Yale
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Clarkson
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|St. Lawrence
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Rensselaer
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/15/2025
|3:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/15/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/15/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|6:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/15/2025
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|02/16/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Vermont
|Holy Cross
|Hart Ice Rink – Worcester, MA, USA
|02/21/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|02/21/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/21/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Providence
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|02/21/2025
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston University
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|02/21/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|New Hampshire
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|02/22/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Merrimack
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/22/2025
|2:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Northeastern
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|02/22/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Union
|Dartmouth
|Thompson Arena – Hanover, NH, USA
|02/22/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|UConn
|Boston University
|Walter Brown Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/22/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Holy Cross
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Clarkson
|Colgate
|Class of 1965 Arena – Hamilton, NY, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Brown
|Quinnipiac
|People’s United Center – Hamden, CT, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|St. Lawrence
|Cornell
|James Lynah Rink – Ithaca, NY, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Rensselaer
|Harvard
|Bright Arena – Cambridge, MA, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Yale
|Princeton
|Baker Rink – Princeton, NJ, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|02/22/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Boston College
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|02/25/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|02/26/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|First Round
|TBD
|02/26/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|First Round
|TBD
|02/27/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Providence
|Schneider Arena – Providence, RI, USA
|02/28/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|UConn
|Toscano Family Ice Forum – Storrs, CT, USA
|03/01/2025
|6:05 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Massachusetts
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Princeton
|Clarkson
|Cheel Arena – Potsdam, NY, United States
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Cornell
|Rensselaer
|Houston Field House – Troy, NY, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Quinnipiac
|St. Lawrence
|Appleton Arena – Canton, NY, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Colgate
|Union
|Achilles Center – Schenectady, NY, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Harvard
|Brown
|Meehan Auditorium – Providence, RI, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Dartmouth
|Yale
|Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Vermont
|Maine
|Alfond Sports Arena – Orono, ME, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston College
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quarterfinal
|TBD
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quarterfinal
|TBD
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quarterfinal
|TBD
|03/01/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Quarterfinal
|TBD
|03/01/2025
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|03/05/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Boston University
|Agganis Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|03/05/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Semifinal
|TBD
|03/05/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Women’s Regular Season College Hockey
|Semifinal
|TBD
|03/06/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Northeastern
|Merrimack
|Lawler Arena – North Andover, MA, USA
|03/06/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UConn
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|03/07/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|03/07/2025
|7:15 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|New Hampshire
|UMass Lowell
|Tsongas Center – Lowell, MA, USA
|03/08/2025
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Merrimack
|Boston College
|Silvio O. Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, MA, USA
|03/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Maine
|Massachusetts
|Mullins Center – Amherst, MA, USA
|03/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|UMass Lowell
|New Hampshire
|Whittemore Center – Durham, NH, USA
|03/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Providence
|Northeastern
|Matthews Arena – Boston, MA, USA
|03/08/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|Boston University
|Vermont
|Gutterson Fieldhouse – Burlington, VT, USA
|03/12/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/12/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/12/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/15/2025
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/20/2025
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/20/2025
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|03/21/2025
|7:30 PM
|ESPN+
|College Hockey Regular Season
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD