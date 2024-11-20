PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Featured Group Coverage of The RSM Classic

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include recent TOUR winners, defending RSM Classic winner Åberg, world No. 1 amateur Clanton

Final event of TOUR’s fall season, last PGA TOUR LIVE event on ESPN+ in 2024

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, exclusive coverage of The RSM Classic, the final event of the fall season, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., beginning tomorrow at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the TOUR’s fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ includes one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday. Featured Groups this week include 10 PGA TOUR winners, as well as world No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton playing alongside former No. 1 amateur and defending RSM Classic winner Ludvig Åberg , who is currently No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

playing alongside former No. 1 amateur and defending RSM Classic winner , who is currently No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Other players in Featured Groups include 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman and three recent winners of TOUR events in October: Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship), T. Poston (Shriners Children’s Open) and Nico Echavarría (ZOZO Championship).

and three recent winners of TOUR events in October: (Black Desert Championship), (Shriners Children’s Open) and (ZOZO Championship). The RSM Classic is the last of five PGA TOUR events streaming live on ESPN+ this fall, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 21

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

9:23 a.m. ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Matt McCarty – TOUR Winner (2024 Black Desert Championship)

– TOUR Winner (2024 Black Desert Championship) Ludvig Åberg – No. 5 world ranking, defending RSM Classic winner, runner-up at 2024 Masters, former world No. 1 amateur

– No. 5 world ranking, defending RSM Classic winner, runner-up at 2024 Masters, former world No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton – World No. 1 amateur

9:34 a.m. ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Nico Echavarría – Two-time TOUR winner, won ZOZO Championship last month

– Two-time TOUR winner, won ZOZO Championship last month J.T. Poston – Three-time TOUR winner, won Shriners Children’s Open last month

– Three-time TOUR winner, won Shriners Children’s Open last month Brian Harman – No. 24 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

In progress (Plantation Course)

Patton Kizzire – Three-time TOUR winner

– Three-time TOUR winner Davis Thompson – TOUR Winner (2024 John Deere Classic)

– TOUR Winner (2024 John Deere Classic) Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

In progress (Plantation Course)

Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Wesley Bryan – TOUR winner (2017 RBC Heritage)

– TOUR winner (2017 RBC Heritage) Zac Blair – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Featured Groups | Friday, November 22

Coverage begins at 8:45 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

9:12AM/ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Patton Kizzire / Davis Thompson / Harris English

9:34 AM/ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Joel Dahmen / Wesley Bryan / Zac Blair

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

In progress (Plantation Course)

Matt McCarty / Ludvig Åberg / Luke Clanton

In progress (Plantation Course)

Nico Echavarria / J.T. Poston / Brian Harman

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will resume at The Sentry from Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, on January 2-5, 2025.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###