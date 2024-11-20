Three-time Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay to headline T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstars Dan + Shay will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 7, ahead of the SEC Championship game. Dan + Shay, whose long list of #1 hit songs include “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “10,000 Hours” and more, will take the stage in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The concert kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. The first two songs of the concert will be broadcast live on the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee as well as SEC Network+.

Dan + Shay shared, “College football doesn’t get any more exciting than the SEC Championship and we can’t wait to kick things off with our friends at T-Mobile.”

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. This fan experience is open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 6 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. In addition to Marty & McGee’s live broadcast, the event will also be the site for the live broadcast of the network’s SEC Nation Show which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee will be live from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers visiting SEC FanFare can experience the VIP vibes at Club Magenta — a two-story lounge offering incredible views of the concert, free drinks, device charging and the chance to snag stage-front VIP passes to the concert. Customers with Magenta Status have access to Club Magenta and can bring one guest to share the experience.

This special performance from Dan + Shay will highlight music from their multi-award-winning albums and feature a selection of the duo’s many chart-topping mega hits.

For more information, visit www.danandshay.com and follow on social media @danandshay.

About Dan + Shay

3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay have entered one of the most prolific seasons of their storied 12+ year career thus far. The acclaimed duo continues to etch a permanent mark on country music with their most recent, fifth, studio album Bigger Houses (2023), co-produced by the band’s Dan Smyers and Scott Hendricks. The first radio single released from Bigger Houses, “Save Me The Trouble,” notched Dan + Shay’s TENTH No. 1 at Country radio, reaching the top of the chart sixth months after arriving on the airwaves. In April 2024 the video for “Save Me the Trouble” received the 2024 CMT Music Award for Duo/Group Video of the Year.

Just as the acclaim and overwhelming fan response surrounding Bigger Houses shows no signs of stopping, Dan + Shay stepped back into the studio in the summer of 2024 to create their first-ever holiday project, It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album. The new It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album features 21 songs; ten traditional standards (“Disc 1”) and eleven originals written/co-written by Dan + Shay, including three written solely by Dan Smyers himself. Once again, sharing production duties on It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album is the band’s Dan Smyers, and Scott Hendricks.

Bigger Houses and It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album follows the duo’s PLATINUM-certified, critically acclaimed, and multi-award-winning album, Good Things. Also co-produced by Smyers, the LP featured the 2x PLATINUM-certified hits “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and “Glad You Exist,” which marked the duo’s sixth consecutive No.1 and ninth career No.1, as well as the 5x Multi-PLATINUM global smash “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber which crossed the 1 BILLION streams mark on Spotify.

In spring 2024 Dan + Shay became the first-ever coaching duo for season 25 of NBC’s Emmy-winning program The Voice. The celebrated duo brought a wealth of experience to their team, with impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”).

The 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year, 4x ACM Awards Duo of the Year, and 2x PCCA Group/Duo of the Year were named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, while also claiming their third consecutive Favorite Country Duo or Group award at 2022’s AMA’s.\

In the 12+ years since they formed, Dan + Shay have become global superstars amassing nearly 13 BILLION streams globally, 139 worldwide career Multi-PLATINUM, PLATINUM and GOLD sales certifications to date, including 60 US RIAA and 79 international awards.

– 30 –

Media Contacts:

For T-Mobile, contact:

T-Mobile US Media Relations | [email protected]

For SEC, contact:

Herb Vincent | [email protected]

For Dan + Shay, contact:

Mary Catherine Rebrovick | [email protected]