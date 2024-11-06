Top Rank Presents Lightweight Battle: Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Keyshawn vs. Lemos will be presented live this Friday, November 8, at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the 10-round lightweight main event, Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis takes on the big-punching Gustavo Lemos.

Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), an Olympic silver medalist and world-ranked contender, is making his long-awaited homecoming as the No. 3 ranked lightweight by the WBO, IBF, and WBC. His rise came with dominant victories over former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza in February and Miguel Madueño in July. Now, he headlines the biggest boxing event Scope Arena has seen since the late Pernell Whitaker defended his welterweight world title against Buddy McGirt in October 1994.

Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs), from Buenos Aires, Argentina, returns to lightweight for the first time in over two years, last fighting at 135 pounds in 2022 when he stopped former world champion Lee Selby in five rounds. After a first-round knockout of Javier Jose Clavero in December 2023, Lemos made his U.S. debut in April, losing a close decision to Richardson Hitchins in an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator. Now, he drops back to lightweight to face another unbeaten American contender.

The co-feature sees a 10-round middleweight showdown between unbeaten contender Troy “The Transformer” Isley and Tyler “Hercules” Howard. Isley (13-0, 5 KOs), who hails from Alexandria, Virginia, turned pro in February 2021 and represented Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics that summer. In his last fight, he won the vacant NABO belt with a convincing decision over former amateur rival Javier Martinez. Howard (20-1, 11 KOs), from Crossville, Tennessee, last fought in August 2023, edging Raul Salomon by majority decision.

Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna will call the action.

Undercard action begins at 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT, and the co-feature (Isley-Howard) will start at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

