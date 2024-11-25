Turkey, Touchdowns and 15 Top 25 Teams: Fairfield by Marriott Rivalry Week Heats Up on ESPN Platforms Throughout Thanksgiving
- Lone Star Showdown, Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl, Georgia/Georgia Tech, Palmetto Bowl, Sunshine Showdown, Governor’s Cup and More on ESPN Platforms
- First Round of FCS Playoffs on ESPN+
Some of the biggest rivalries in college football are set for ESPN platforms in Week 14, as Thanksgiving and Rivalry Week clash to bring football fans a full serving of more than 60 showdowns throughout the holiday week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
The renewal of the Lone Star Showdown is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 3 Texas takes on No. 15 Texas A&M in College Station at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN’s top commentator team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the primetime call and this week’s 4K Game of the Week to close out the regular season. The Longhorns/Aggies action will also feature an SEC Network Skycast presentation.
At 3:30 p.m., the Iron Bowl will be brought to ABC audiences for the first time in 30 years. Sean McDonough, former Alabama quarterback and national champion Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath will team up for the afternoon action on ABC. At noon, Vanderbilt looks to play spoiler to No. 11 Tennessee’s CFP chances with an all-Tennessee tussle. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor are on the mic for the Music City matchup.
Black Friday features a trio of big-time battles on ABC. In primetime, a bit of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is on the menu as No. 10 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will announce the action from Athens. At 3:30 p.m., the 121st edition of the Egg Bowl is set for ABC, as Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden are on the mic for the Magnolia State matchup. At noon, No. 16 Colorado welcomes Big 12 foe Oklahoma State with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the Cowboys/Buffs battle as Colorado looks to capture a win and a chance at a spot in the Big 12 title game.
In primetime on ESPN and ESPN Radio Saturday, Oklahoma and LSU battle in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up for the TV call, with Mike Couzens, Craig Haubert and Mike Peasley on the ESPN Radio broadcast. A high-stakes Palmetto Bowl is on the menu at noon Saturday, as No. 18 South Carolina travels to the Upstate to take on in-state foe No. 17 Clemson. Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis are set for the all-Carolina call.
Thanksgiving Day delivers American action as No. 20 Tulane – having already captured a spot in the American Championship Game – hosts Memphis in primetime on ESPN. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. team up for the holiday call. Earlier in the day, the Turkey Day Classic returns featuring Tuskegee and Alabama State on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will be on the mic for the HBCU showdown.
There are several conference championship-clinching scenarios slated for ESPN platforms this week. In the ACC, No. 13 SMU has already captured a spot in the title game. The Mustangs host California at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 with Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler announcing the action. No. 8 Miami can clinch the second spot with a win at Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call. A Cuse victory means Clemson nabs a place in the ACC Championship Game. In the Big 12, no teams have clinched yet and there are nine different teams still in contention. No. 14 BYU will look to bounce back at home against Houston in late-night action Saturday. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony have the Big 12 call live on ESPN.
Additional rivalry games on ESPN platforms include:
- Battle Line Rivalry – Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri
- Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
- Jeweled Shillelagh – No. 6 Notre Dame at USC
- Saturday, 3 p.m. on ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- Sunshine Showdown – Florida at Florida State
- Saturday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
- Governor’s Cup – Louisville at Kentucky
- Saturday, Noon on SEC Network
- Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
- Commonwealth Clash – Virginia at Virginia Tech
- Saturday, 8 p.m. on ACC Network
- Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 14 on ESPN+ is highlighted by six ABC simulcasts: Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado, Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss, Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Auburn at No. 7 Alabama and No. 3 Texas at No. 15 Texas A&M. Additionally, eight FCS first-round matches will stream on ESPN+ including: 12-seed Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, Central Connecticut at 10-seed Rhode Island, UT Martin at 16-seed New Hampshire, Lehigh at 9-seed Richmond, Eastern Kentucky at 11-seed Villanova, Drake at 13-seed Tarleton State, Northern Arizona at 15-seed Abilene Christian and Tennessee State at 14-seed Montana. The Tigers/Grizzlies game is also set for ESPN2 (10:15 p.m. ET). Full ESPN+ schedule.
ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 14:
Rankings shown are Week 13 CFP Rankings
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Akron
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Buffalo
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|Thu, Nov 28
|2 p.m.
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis at No. 20 Tulane
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 29
|Noon
|Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|Navy at East Carolina
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Noon
|Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC/ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 30
|Noon
|No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 18 South Carolina at No. 17 Clemson
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN
|Noon
|Kansas at Baylor
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio, Tori Petry
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Louisiana at UL Monroe
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Louisville at Kentucky
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Duke at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|Noon
|North Texas at Temple
Joe Tordy, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|Noon
|FCS First Round: Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State
Shawn Kenney, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|Noon
|FCS First Round: Central Connecticut at Rhode Island
Doug Sherman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|Noon
|UConn at Massachusetts
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|FCS First Round: UT Martin at New Hampshire
Robert Lee, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Florida International
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Florida at Rice
David Saltzman, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|FCS First Round: Lehigh at Richmond
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|FCS First Round: Eastern Kentucky at Villanova
Mike Corey, Jordan Reid
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Troy
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 Notre Dame at USC
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3 p.m.
|FCS First Round: Drake at Tarleton State
Peter Sousa, Dave Steckel
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|FCS First Round: Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian
Ted Emrich, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 7 Alabama
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Miami at Syracuse
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|California at No. 13 SMU
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|UAB at Charlotte
Noah Frary, Reggie Walker, Savanna Collins
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Tulsa
James Westling, Patrick Murray, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UTEP at New Mexico State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|TCU at Cincinnati
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|App State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at LSU
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Mike Couzens, Craig Haubert, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Florida State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at No. 15 Texas A&M
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+/SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Marshall at James Madison
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|10:15 p.m.
|Houston at No. 14 BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|FCS First Round: Tennessee State at Montana
Roxy Bernstein, Jay Walker
|ESPN2/ESPN+