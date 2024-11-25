Turkey, Touchdowns and 15 Top 25 Teams: Fairfield by Marriott Rivalry Week Heats Up on ESPN Platforms Throughout Thanksgiving

Lone Star Showdown, Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl, Georgia/Georgia Tech, Palmetto Bowl, Sunshine Showdown, Governor’s Cup and More on ESPN Platforms

First Round of FCS Playoffs on ESPN+

Some of the biggest rivalries in college football are set for ESPN platforms in Week 14, as Thanksgiving and Rivalry Week clash to bring football fans a full serving of more than 60 showdowns throughout the holiday week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

The renewal of the Lone Star Showdown is set for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, as No. 3 Texas takes on No. 15 Texas A&M in College Station at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. ESPN’s top commentator team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the primetime call and this week’s 4K Game of the Week to close out the regular season. The Longhorns/Aggies action will also feature an SEC Network Skycast presentation.

At 3:30 p.m., the Iron Bowl will be brought to ABC audiences for the first time in 30 years. Sean McDonough, former Alabama quarterback and national champion Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath will team up for the afternoon action on ABC. At noon, Vanderbilt looks to play spoiler to No. 11 Tennessee’s CFP chances with an all-Tennessee tussle. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor are on the mic for the Music City matchup.

Black Friday features a trio of big-time battles on ABC. In primetime, a bit of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is on the menu as No. 10 Georgia hosts Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will announce the action from Athens. At 3:30 p.m., the 121st edition of the Egg Bowl is set for ABC, as Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden are on the mic for the Magnolia State matchup. At noon, No. 16 Colorado welcomes Big 12 foe Oklahoma State with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich calling the Cowboys/Buffs battle as Colorado looks to capture a win and a chance at a spot in the Big 12 title game.

In primetime on ESPN and ESPN Radio Saturday, Oklahoma and LSU battle in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic team up for the TV call, with Mike Couzens, Craig Haubert and Mike Peasley on the ESPN Radio broadcast. A high-stakes Palmetto Bowl is on the menu at noon Saturday, as No. 18 South Carolina travels to the Upstate to take on in-state foe No. 17 Clemson. Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis are set for the all-Carolina call.

Thanksgiving Day delivers American action as No. 20 Tulane – having already captured a spot in the American Championship Game – hosts Memphis in primetime on ESPN. Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. team up for the holiday call. Earlier in the day, the Turkey Day Classic returns featuring Tuskegee and Alabama State on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will be on the mic for the HBCU showdown.

There are several conference championship-clinching scenarios slated for ESPN platforms this week. In the ACC, No. 13 SMU has already captured a spot in the title game. The Mustangs host California at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 with Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler announcing the action. No. 8 Miami can clinch the second spot with a win at Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call. A Cuse victory means Clemson nabs a place in the ACC Championship Game. In the Big 12, no teams have clinched yet and there are nine different teams still in contention. No. 14 BYU will look to bounce back at home against Houston in late-night action Saturday. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony have the Big 12 call live on ESPN.

Additional rivalry games on ESPN platforms include:

Battle Line Rivalry – Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

– Arkansas at No. 23 Missouri Jeweled Shillelagh – No. 6 Notre Dame at USC Saturday, 3 p.m. on ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

– No. 6 Notre Dame at USC Sunshine Showdown – Florida at Florida State Saturday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2 Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein

– Florida at Florida State Governor’s Cup – Louisville at Kentucky Saturday, Noon on SEC Network Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi

– Louisville at Kentucky Commonwealth Clash – Virginia at Virginia Tech Saturday, 8 p.m. on ACC Network Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

– Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN+ Spotlight

Week 14 on ESPN+ is highlighted by six ABC simulcasts: Oklahoma State at No. 16 Colorado, Mississippi State at No. 9 Ole Miss, Georgia Tech at No. 10 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Auburn at No. 7 Alabama and No. 3 Texas at No. 15 Texas A&M. Additionally, eight FCS first-round matches will stream on ESPN+ including: 12-seed Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, Central Connecticut at 10-seed Rhode Island, UT Martin at 16-seed New Hampshire, Lehigh at 9-seed Richmond, Eastern Kentucky at 11-seed Villanova, Drake at 13-seed Tarleton State, Northern Arizona at 15-seed Abilene Christian and Tennessee State at 14-seed Montana. The Tigers/Grizzlies game is also set for ESPN2 (10:15 p.m. ET). Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 14:

Rankings shown are Week 13 CFP Rankings