7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC returns home this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 9, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

Top 15 welterweight veteran Neil Magny (23-13) takes on rising contender Carlos Prates (20-6) in an intriguing main event clash. Known for his consistency and durability, Magny is making his 34th UFC appearance and has long served as the division’s gatekeeper, testing up-and-coming talents who aspire to break into the top ranks. He looks to prove he’s still a strong contender. Meanwhile, Prates, a Dana White’s Contender Series standout, enters with a 10-fight win streak, including three impressive UFC finishes. Now headlining for the first time, Prates aims to break into the Top 15 with a victory over a seasoned veteran like Magny.

Co-Main Event

Bantamweights Ricky Turcios (13-4) and Benardo Sopaj (11-3) square off in the co-main event. Turcios, winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 29, has alternated wins and losses, with victories over Kevin Natividad, Brady Hiestand, and Kaleb Petereit. Known for his aggression and scrambling ability, he’ll look to recapture that form here. Sopaj, who made his UFC debut in March, aims to make a statement in his second Octagon appearance.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 11/7 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 11/8 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Magny vs. Prates ESPN+ Sat. 11/9 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Magny vs. Prates (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Magny vs. Prates (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Magny vs. Prates ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates Co-Main Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj Undercard Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic 4 PM Feature Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes Undercard Gaston Bolaños vs. Cortavious Romious Undercard Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zack Scroggin Undercard Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke Undercard Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear Undercard Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli Undercard Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula

