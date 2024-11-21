UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo

6 a.m. ET: Main Card | 3 a.m. ET: Prelims

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

For the first time in more than a decade, UFC returns to Macau this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 6 a.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 3 a.m.

Main Event

Former champions Petr Yan (17-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1) meet in a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown with potential title implications on the line. Yan, the former bantamweight titleholder, returns after snapping a three-fight skid with a dominant decision win over Song Yadong in March. Currently ranked No. 3, Yan aims to reestablish himself as a top contender. Figueiredo, the former flyweight champion, has thrived since moving up to 135 pounds, earning victories over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera. Now ranked No. 5, he looks to continue his climb up the division.

Co-Main Event

Ranked strawweights Yan Xiaonan (18-4) and Tabatha Ricci (11-2) meet in an exciting co-main event with major implications for the division. Yan, the former title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender, returns to fight in her native China for the first time in six years, looking to rebound from a hard-fought battle with Zhang Weili at UFC 300. Ricci, riding a two-fight win streak, has climbed to No. 10 in the rankings with recent victories over Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill. Now facing the toughest challenge of her career, Ricci aims to prove she belongs among the division’s elite.

ESPN+, ESPN.com , ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Thurs. 11/21 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ Fri. 11/22 6 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Yan vs. Figueiredo ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPN+ Sat. 11/23 3 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 6 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo (Main Card) 9 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Yan vs. Figueiredo ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

6 AM Main Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Co-Main Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci Undercard Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov Undercard Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes Undercard Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg Undercard Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz 3 AM Feature Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. SuYoung You Undercard Kiru Singh Sahota vs. DongHun Choi Undercard Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan Undercard Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez Undercard Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa Undercard Xiao Long vs. Quang Le Undercard Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-