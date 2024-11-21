UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo
Live from Galaxy Arena in Cotai, Macau: Saturday, November 23, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
6 a.m. ET: Main Card | 3 a.m. ET: Prelims
For the first time in more than a decade, UFC returns to Macau this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 6 a.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 3 a.m.
Main Event
- Former champions Petr Yan (17-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1) meet in a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown with potential title implications on the line. Yan, the former bantamweight titleholder, returns after snapping a three-fight skid with a dominant decision win over Song Yadong in March. Currently ranked No. 3, Yan aims to reestablish himself as a top contender. Figueiredo, the former flyweight champion, has thrived since moving up to 135 pounds, earning victories over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera. Now ranked No. 5, he looks to continue his climb up the division.
Co-Main Event
Ranked strawweights Yan Xiaonan (18-4) and Tabatha Ricci (11-2) meet in an exciting co-main event with major implications for the division. Yan, the former title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender, returns to fight in her native China for the first time in six years, looking to rebound from a hard-fought battle with Zhang Weili at UFC 300. Ricci, riding a two-fight win streak, has climbed to No. 10 in the rankings with recent victories over Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill. Now facing the toughest challenge of her career, Ricci aims to prove she belongs among the division’s elite.
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thurs. 11/21
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
|Fri. 11/22
|6 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Yan vs. Figueiredo
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo
|ESPN+
|Sat. 11/23
|3 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|6 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Yan vs. Figueiredo (Main Card)
|9 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Yan vs. Figueiredo
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|6 AM
|Main
|Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|Co-Main
|Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci
|Undercard
|Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov
|Undercard
|Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes
|Undercard
|Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg
|Undercard
|Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz
|3 AM
|Feature
|Baergeng Jieleyisi vs. SuYoung You
|Undercard
|Kiru Singh Sahota vs. DongHun Choi
|Undercard
|Shi Ming vs. Feng Xiaocan
|Undercard
|Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez
|Undercard
|Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa
|Undercard
|Xiao Long vs. Quang Le
|Undercard
|Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta
