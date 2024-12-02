2024 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship Presented by USA Water Polo Set for ESPNU & ESPN+

ESPN, in collaboration with USA Water Polo and the NCAA, is excited to once again present live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship final in 2024. The biggest prize in college water polo will be decided at the Avery Aquatic Center on campus at Stanford University in Stanford, CA live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Sunday, December 8 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Outside of the United States, water polo fans will be able to watch the telecast on ESPN networks and digital platforms in parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Netherlands, and Africa, and via the TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service in Canada.

The field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament was announced on November 25 and features eight teams from around the country. Six conference champions from the Big West (Long Beach State), Mid-Atlantic (Fordham), MPSF (USC), Northeast (Princeton), WCC (California Baptist) and WWPA (Salem). UCLA and Stanford were selected as at-large participants. The California Golden Bears won their third straight title in 2023, defeating UCLA in Los Angeles, CA.

Returning to call the final will be veteran college and club coach John Abdou (analyst) joined by Greg Mescall (play-by-play) poolside from Stanford.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with ESPN and the NCAA to televise the NCAA Water Polo Championship final. College water polo is a critical piece of the ecosystem of water polo in the United States and we take great pride in doing our part to elevate these championship events with a first-class production televised to a large audience. We look forward to another exciting final coming up at Stanford and hope everyone will tune in to see some truly talented athletes vie for the ultimate prize in the college game,” said Jamie Davis, USA Water Polo CEO.

“Once again, the best of collegiate men’s water polo will be showcased around the world through ESPN. This season has been filled with amazing storylines, and the Committee is excited to team up with ESPN and USA Water Polo to broadcast this amazing championship,” said Wes Yourth, Deputy Director of Athletics, University of the Pacific, NCAA National Committee Chair.

In April 2022, USA Water Polo, ESPN and the NCAA reached a new agreement that brought the NCAA Water Polo Championships back to national television for the first time in more than a decade. As part of a new wide-ranging agreement between the NCAA and ESPN, the men’s and women’s water polo championship will continue to be broadcast on ESPN platforms through 2029.

Quarterfinal and semifinal action will stream at NCAA.com. For more information on the NCAA Championship, visit https://www.ncaa.com/sports/waterpolo-men and be sure to follow USA Water Polo on social media (@USAWP) for updates on the matchup and broadcast coverage closer to the event.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.