ACC Network to Offer Extensive Coverage of 2024 ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO from Charlotte

Previews of No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 9 SMU throughout the week

ACC Huddle , ACC PM and Inside ACCess live from Uptown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday

Two-hour ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special Sunday at 8 p.m. ET reacts to 12-team CFP bracket and bowl game assignments

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to Atlantic Coast Conference sports, will offer extensive coverage surrounding the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO all week, including live onsite coverage from Charlotte, N.C. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.

ACCN’s signature studio shows, ACC Huddle, ACC PM and Inside ACCess, will all be live on location in advance of the matchup between No. 12 Clemson and No. 9 SMU for the conference crown and automatic berth into the College Football Playoff. The ACC Football Championship game on Saturday will air in primetime on ABC and ACC Network (Command Center presentation) at 8 p.m. ET, as well as ESPN Radio. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will call the action on ABC, while Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will handle the radio broadcast.

The Tigers vs. Mustangs matchup marks the 20th ACC Football Championship Game. Clemson is making its 10th trip to the title game and has a record of 8-1 in those games. SMU, in its first season ever as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, reached the title game as the No. 1 seed with an unblemished conference record of 8-0.

ACC PM, which has travelled to ACC game sites all season long, will build anticipation for the title game on Friday live from Uptown Charlotte. Host Mark Packer will be joined by ACC Primetime Football game analyst Tom Luginbill, each ACC Huddle analyst and college football insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale at 4 p.m. ET from ACC Fan Fest at Romare Bearden Park. At 6 p.m., a special one-hour ACC Huddle: Championship Preview will get viewers ready for the title game as Taylor Tannebaum hosts from Romare Bearden Park alongside ACC Huddle analysts Eric Mac Lain, the two-time ACC Championship Game winner and winningest player in Clemson history, legendary Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel, 2017 ACC Coach of the Year Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2007 ACC Championship Game. Plus, Inside ACCess with hosts Adelson and Hale will tape at Fan Fest at 1:45 p.m. and air at 3 p.m. on ACCN.

On Saturday, ACCN host Justin Walters, Luginbill and Nothing But Net analyst Joel Berry II will be live from Romare Bearden Park during halftime of ACC Network’s men’s college basketball games at noon (Boston College at Wake Forest), 2 p.m. (Georgia Tech at North Carolina) and 4 p.m. (Stanford at California).

At 6 p.m., ACC Huddle’s two-hour pregame show will be live from Bank of America Stadium, breaking down every angle of the high-stakes showdown, leading right into the 8 p.m. ACC Championship Game presentation on ABC and ACC Network.

After the conference champion is crowned, ACC Huddle returns for an hour of postgame coverage, instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes.

ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special

Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal will reunite on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m., for a two-hour ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special. The analysts will react to the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and highlight the ACC’s 13 bowl-eligible teams with analysis and insight.

In addition, on Friday, Dec. 13, ACC Huddle: Bowl Preview dives deeper into each of the bowl matchups with a one-hour show hosted by Walters.

All-ACC Teams and awards announced on ACC PM

The 2024 ACC football individual award winners are being announced live this week (Dec. 2-5), exclusively on ACC PM. The Brian Piccolo Award (Eli Pancol, Duke), Jim Tatum Award (Taylor Morin, Wake Forest) and Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Willie Lampkin, North Carolina) winners were revealed on Monday, Dec. 2.

The All-ACC teams will be unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., while the ACC Players and Rookies of the Year will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. The ACC Coach of the Year will be exclusively announced on ACC PM on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Football Championship Game weekend. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Tik Tok, X, Instagram and Facebook.

ACC Network Coverage of 2024 ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO: