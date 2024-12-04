ESPN Announces Natalie Jane’s ‘The Top’ and ‘How Fast’ by Leon Thomas as New Anthems for the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s and Men’s College Basketball Seasons

‘The Top’ to serve as anthem for women’s ACC season; ‘How Fast’ will serve as soundtrack to men’s ACC season

Anthems launch as second annual SEC/ACC Challenge tips off

ESPN and ACC Network have launched the official brand anthems for the 2024-25 women’s and men’s ACC basketball seasons as action in the second-annual SEC/ACC Challenge tips off across ESPN platforms. The Top by rising pop sensation Natalie Jane will serve as the anthem to the women’s season, while How Fast by the GRAMMY Award-winning Leon Thomas will be the season-long soundtrack to men’s hoops.

Both tracks will air in promotional spots throughout ESPN’s coverage of the women’s and men’s ACC college basketball seasons, helping to showcase the unique traditions, rivalries and communities across the basketball-rich conference. How Fast launched on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge Presented by Continental Tire action tipped off across ESPN platforms and continues Wednesday with marquee games including No. 10 Alabama at No. 20 North Carolina (7:15 p.m., ET ESPN) and No. 2 Auburn at No. 9 Duke (9:15 p.m., ESPN).

The Top, which blends Jane’s powerhouse voice with both soulful sensitivity and unapologetic attitude, launches across ESPN platforms on Wednesday, Dec. 4 as the women’s edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge gets underway with key matchups including No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 22 Louisville (5 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 4 Texas at No. 10 Notre Dame (Thur., 7 p.m., ESPN).

One of the most captivating vocal talents to emerge in recent years, Natalie Jane reigned as one of the most viewed musical artists on TikTok in the U.S. last year and landed on GRAMMY.com’s list of “25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024.”

“This is a truly significant full circle moment for me,” said Jane. “Throughout middle school, high school, and college, I would watch my sister play basketball. We rarely watched men’s basketball in our house, only women’s basketball.”

Thomas, the 30-year-old Brooklyn native who seamlessly bridges the worlds of music, acting, and production, earned a Grammy in 2024 for his groundbreaking work on SZA’s Snooze. His sophomore studio album, MUTT, was released on September 27 to critical fanfare and features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, Baby Rose, Masego, and others. Thomas recently completed a sold-out solo tour for MUTT, performing in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m honored to have ‘How Fast’ be the anthem for men’s ACC basketball,” said Thomas. “Music and sports both have a unique way of bringing people together, and it’s exciting to see my work resonate in a space that inspires such passion and energy. I hope this track adds to the excitement of the game for all the fans out there.”

In addition to being heard in live game windows during ACC competition across ESPN platforms, the anthemic tracks will also play during ACC Network’s signature basketball studio show, Nothing But Net. ACCN’s programming includes live game coverage of all 18 member-institutions in the ACC, the only league to have at least one women’s and men’s team in the NCAA Final Four in each of the past three seasons.

The ACC will play host to some of the most anticipated women’s and men’s college basketball games of the entire season on ESPN platforms, including the Notre Dame women’s team hosting UConn on December 12 and multiple editions of the heated Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry on both the women’s and men’s side.

ACC Network’s coverage of the ACC women’s and men’s basketball seasons includes extensive live game and surrounding studio coverage of women’s basketball games and a record 106 men’s basketball games.