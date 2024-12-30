ESPN DigitalESPN FantasySocial MediaUncategorized
ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in November
ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in November for the 33rd consecutive month with 112.8 million unique visitors, 22 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.
Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 220.5 million unique users in November, 79% of the U.S. adult population.
The ESPN App remained No. 1 in November, reaching 28.9 million unique users, more than the next six non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category.
With 11.3 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App remained No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps.
ESPN Social marked its 41st month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties, with 745 million engagements in November.
