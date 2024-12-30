ESPN Digital 2024: No. 1 in November

Photo of Kevin Ota Kevin Ota Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago

ESPN Digital topped the U.S. Sports Category in November for the 33rd consecutive month with 112.8 million unique visitors, 22 million more than No. 2 Minute Media, according to recently released Comscore data.

Across ESPN Digital, YouTube and ESPN Social platforms, ESPN reached 220.5 million unique users in November, 79% of the U.S. adult population.

The ESPN App remained No. 1 in November, reaching 28.9 million unique users, more than the next six non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category.

With 11.3 million unique users, the ESPN Fantasy App remained No. 1 among all fantasy sports apps.

ESPN Social marked its 41st month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties, with 745 million engagements in November.

