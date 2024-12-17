ESPN Serves Up Most-Watched NCAA Volleyball Regional Round on Record

ESPN Serves Up Most-Watched NCAA Volleyball Regional Round on Record

Katie Callahan

  • Regionals avg. 401k viewers, up 98% YoY
    • Regional Semifinals avg. 311k viewers, up 101% YoY – the best average for the Regional Semifinal round on record
    • Regional Finals avg. 594k viewers, up 90% YoY – the best average for the Regional Final round on record
  • Included the five most-watched Regional matches ever
  • Huge growth in the following demos: P18-34 (+232%), P2-17 (+115%) & women (+112%)
  • ESPN+ viewership up 44% YoY
