NCAAVolleyball
ESPN Serves Up Most-Watched NCAA Volleyball Regional Round on Record
- Regionals avg. 401k viewers, up 98% YoY
- Regional Semifinals avg. 311k viewers, up 101% YoY – the best average for the Regional Semifinal round on record
- Regional Finals avg. 594k viewers, up 90% YoY – the best average for the Regional Final round on record
- Included the five most-watched Regional matches ever
- Huge growth in the following demos: P18-34 (+232%), P2-17 (+115%) & women (+112%)
- ESPN+ viewership up 44% YoY