ESPN’s Lions at 49ers Week 17 Matchup Delivers One of Monday Night Football’s Top Audiences Since 2006

NFL

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Lions and 49ers in Week 17 (8 p.m. ET, December 30) generated an audience of 22.2 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+). The audience is Monday Night Football’s best for the 2024 season and ranks among the five most-watched games for the franchise since ESPN acquired the rights in 2006.

ESPN will have more on the audience in the coming days.

