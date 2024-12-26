ESPN’s Monday Night Football from Picturesque Lambeau Field Draws 14.6 Million Viewers for Saints-Packers

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 16 matchup featuring the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m., December 23, 2024), drew 14.6 million viewers across ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. This game was up 33% versus MNF’s 2022 Week 16 game (Chargers-Colts). Note, last year’s MNF Week 16 game was played on Christmas night.

