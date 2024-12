ESPN has made a platform change for the live telecast of Sunday’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2024 F1 season.

Originally scheduled to air on ESPN2, the race will now air on ESPN, along with streaming on ESPN+.

Coverage begins with the Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show at 6:30 a.m. ET. The race telecast begins at 7:55 a.m.

