Monday Night Football Week 15: ESPN Platforms Average 17.8 Million Viewers for Nearly Three Hours of Overlapping Action

In Week 15, ESPN’s Monday Night Football presented two games, with staggered kick times (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET), resulting in nearly three hours of overlapping action on Monday, Dec. 16 (8:30 – 11:15 p.m.). The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings aired on ABC and ESPN+, beginning first, followed by the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The result were strong audiences across ESPN platforms:

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])